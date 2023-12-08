Bruce Wayne Becomes A Goofy Bat-Dad In Merry Little Batman

"Merry Little Batman" is the latest Warner Bros. Animation movie, part of the wave of DC animated titles that Warner Bros. Discovery stupidly gave away under David Zaslav's regime.

The film follows Damian Wayne as he is forced to defend his home, and eventually all of Gotham, from supervillains while Batman is away one Christmas Eve. It is part Batman movie, part "Home Alone," part "The Grinch", and full Caped Crusader bliss. "Merry Little Batman" features a distinct and unique visual style that is reminiscent of Tim Burton's animated productions, with director Mike Roth ("Regular Show") giving the film an illustrative look inspired by Ronald Searle.

Arguably, the standout element is, well, Batman. Though the focus is definitely on Damian's story, this is a Batman unlike any we've seen in TV or film. This is a Batman without the growl. Instead, this Batman is a goof.

Granted, we've seen funny Batmans before. Even outside of Adam West, Batman tends to be a big jokester in animation, from "The Animated Series" to "Young Justice." Those portrayals are mostly sarcastic, however. Even "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," and "LEGO Batman," without a doubt the funniest Batman has been since West, retain the dark and brooding personality even though they allow Bruce Wayne to make jokes. He is light in tone and capable of having a sense of humor, but he is still deadly serious as Batman.

What "Merry Little Batman" does differently, then, is to simply allow Bruce Wayne to move past Batman. This is a version of Bruce Wayne who is free of brooding, who has achieved peace and even found happiness. He is a Bat-Dad.