5 Mass Effect Characters Who We Want To See In Prime Video's Sci-Fi Series

The "Mass Effect" TV series moving forward at Prime Video just got an update, one that's bittersweet for fans. It's been confirmed that the Prime Video "Mass Effect" is not a direct adaptation of the space opera video games, but a new story set in the same world. Specifically, it will take place after the events of the "Mass Effect" video game trilogy (though it's not clear how long after yet).

"Mass Effect" is a role-playing game (RPG), where player choice shapes the direction of the narrative. The protagonist Commander Shepard (Jennifer Hale/Mark Meer) isn't a character in the traditional sense. Rather, they are a customizable avatar for you to experience and influence the story. Everything they do or say is under your control. The TV series will have to lock in a "canon" version of the trilogy's events, but replaying that story in a pure linear structure would never satisfy anyone.

The "Mass Effect" universe is also wide open, flush with history and alien civilizations for new stories to explore. Yet one of the most endearing parts of the games are the supporting characters. Across all three of the original games, Shepard recruits a squad of exceptional individuals to help them on their missions. If the series is going to be canon to the games, here's the familiar faces we most want to see in "Mass Effect."