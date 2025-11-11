How To Watch Good Boy At Home

The horror genre has never been more commercially popular than it is now, which means filmmakers looking to make a name for themselves in the business are busily trying to find new ways to terrify audiences. One of the niftiest projects to come out of this new horror movement is Ben Leonberg's rule-shattering "Good Boy." The film centers on a young man and his dog transplanting from the city to his grandfather's spooky old house in the country. It quickly becomes clear that the residence is haunted, but only the dog, an amazingly expressive Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever named Indy, can see the malevolent force that's stalking his owner.

"Good Boy" runs a scant 73 minutes, but it took three years to complete. This is because Leonberg, Indy's owner, had to meticulously and, most importantly, humanely coax the performance he needed out of his furry companion. It was worth it. The film has thus far grossed $8.5 million at the box office against a $750,000 budget, and it currently holds a 90% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. /Film's Chris Evangelista was one of the movie's fans, writing in his review, "If you're a big fan of man's best friend, then you'll likely find plenty here to love." I agree. It's not a classic per se, but it is an eerie, fascinating film that gives us an all-time great canine performance.

If you missed "Good Boy" in theaters, fret not! While the film is already available via PVOD, you'll also be able to stream it on Shudder starting November 21, 2025. But what about physical media?