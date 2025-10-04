How Good Boy Preys On Everyone's Biggest Horror Movie Fear

Watch the house, Indy! This article contains severe spoilers for "Good Boy."

Does the dog die? It's both the name of an incredibly needful website and one of the most common fears among moviegoers. Rarely has the question been more appropriate than with Ben Leonberg's creepy haunted house movie "Good Boy," which stars a dog and spends its entire runtime weaponizing the possibility of the plucky pup dying an awful horror movie death.

Arguably the first truly scary horror movie of 2025, "Good Boy" introduces Indy the dog (as himself). Indy has problems that he's ill-equipped to solve. His master Todd (Shane Jensen) is unwell and sometimes lashes out at him despite the fact that he's obviously a Good Boy. Todd also keeps dragging him to creepy locations like an unfamiliar old house and a strange cemetery that Indy just knows are trouble. Oh, and he keeps hearing strange whining, the shadows seem to be alive, and his dreams are suddenly extremely weird. There's also that.

Being a dog, Indy has no understanding of (let alone solution to) these problems. So he does what he can: He protects his master and explores the territory despite being acutely aware that something unfamiliar shares the house with them. He does his best to comfort his human even when Todd pushes him away. He doesn't know horror tropes, only canine curiosity and devotion. So, whenever there's a strange noise, an ominous pair of eyes, or a mysteriously opening door, he investigates. This means that for much of the movie, Indy is voluntarily jogging nose-first into horror scenarios that the audience has been conditioned to believe are unsurvivable. This allows "Good Boy" to place its titular character in deep peril time and time again, and keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.