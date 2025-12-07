The Classic X-Men: The Animated Series Scene Fox Censors Tried To Prevent
In the second episode of "X-Men: The Animated Series," called "Night of the Sentinels, Part II" (November 7, 1992), the titular team of super-mutants break into a high-security robot-making facility to delete the files of all known mutants. The files, you see, belong to the wicked Mutant Registration Program which aims to target and execute mutants, largely for bigoted reasons. The X-Men are successful in destroying the files, but they don't escape scot-free. Their teammate Beast (George Buza) is apprehended and thrown in prison, and their shape-shifting "funny guy" buddy Morph (Rob Rubin) is killed.
Naturally, this leaves the X-Men distraught. The leader of the group, Cyclops (Norm Spencer), tries to remain taciturn, but the impulsive Wolverine (Cal Dodd) is furious. When the group returns to X-Men headquarters. Wolverine confronts Cyclops, telling him that he is a bad commanding officer for getting his teammates killed and imprisoned. Cyclops tries to justify his actions, but Wolverine, enraged, punches Cyclops in the gut, causing him to keel over. Fans of X-Men comics will know that Wolverine and Cyclops always had a contentious relationship, and they fought often. X-Men neophytes, however — like the Fox board of censors — were confused as to why these heroes would be punching each other.
It seems that Fox's censors hated that punch in particular. These are, after all, the "good guys." They shouldn't fight amongst themselves. The makers of "X-Men: The Animated Series," though, felt that was a terrible note, and they were mercifully able to push back. It is an example, however, of the silly notes that showrunners frequently get. Show co-creator Eric Lewald and series director Larry Houston spoke with the Marvel website back in 2020, and they described the note in detail.
Fox wanted to cut a scene of Wolverine punching Cyclops
Lewald recalled the strict rules he was given when making "X-Men: The Animated Series." For one, he and his writers were not allowed to expressly refer to religion, in an attempt to avoid offending anyone. Later in the series, however, they would merrily break that rule when introducing Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough), a devout Roman Catholic. Lewald also noted that he wasn't allowed to have any flirting or sexual talk, as all the X-Men live together ... all unmarried. The censors wanted to assure young viewers that there was no casual hookups at the X-Mansion. The censors also wanted to put the kibosh on inter-team fighting, which was one step over the line for Lewald. As he recalled:
"You know, executives asked this: 'Why do you keep writing characters who are arguing so much?' [...] Do I have some conflict and drama, or do I not? Or do you want them all to be the six same people smiling at each other?"
Fox certainly didn't like the fact that Morph died, and they were curiously invested in the above-described suckerpunch. Lewald said:
"That was about a two-week discussion. That was almost as long as the death discussion. 'Can we let [Wolverine] punch [Cyclops]?' Both of them came down to Avery understanding that it was all about grief and it wasn't gratuitous."
"Avery" is Avery Coburn, the Fox Kids chief of Broadcast Standards and Practices.
Larry Houston noted that it was the only time on "X-Men: The Animated Series" that such a suckerpunch was included, but for him it was important. "[I]t made the point," he said, "of setting us apart from 'Super Friends' and other shows out there."