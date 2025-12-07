The Classic X-Men: The Animated Series Scene Fox Censors Tried To Prevent

In the second episode of "X-Men: The Animated Series," called "Night of the Sentinels, Part II" (November 7, 1992), the titular team of super-mutants break into a high-security robot-making facility to delete the files of all known mutants. The files, you see, belong to the wicked Mutant Registration Program which aims to target and execute mutants, largely for bigoted reasons. The X-Men are successful in destroying the files, but they don't escape scot-free. Their teammate Beast (George Buza) is apprehended and thrown in prison, and their shape-shifting "funny guy" buddy Morph (Rob Rubin) is killed.

Naturally, this leaves the X-Men distraught. The leader of the group, Cyclops (Norm Spencer), tries to remain taciturn, but the impulsive Wolverine (Cal Dodd) is furious. When the group returns to X-Men headquarters. Wolverine confronts Cyclops, telling him that he is a bad commanding officer for getting his teammates killed and imprisoned. Cyclops tries to justify his actions, but Wolverine, enraged, punches Cyclops in the gut, causing him to keel over. Fans of X-Men comics will know that Wolverine and Cyclops always had a contentious relationship, and they fought often. X-Men neophytes, however — like the Fox board of censors — were confused as to why these heroes would be punching each other.

It seems that Fox's censors hated that punch in particular. These are, after all, the "good guys." They shouldn't fight amongst themselves. The makers of "X-Men: The Animated Series," though, felt that was a terrible note, and they were mercifully able to push back. It is an example, however, of the silly notes that showrunners frequently get. Show co-creator Eric Lewald and series director Larry Houston spoke with the Marvel website back in 2020, and they described the note in detail.