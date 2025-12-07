The Acolyte Star Manny Jacinto Knows What The Star Wars Franchise Is Missing

Ever since the end of the sequel trilogy, "Star Wars" has been a series of fits and starts. Insanely high highs ("Andor," you can do no wrong) have been matched by low lows (Obi-Wan, what did they do to you my sweet boy?) on basically every occasion. "The Acolyte" was both extremes in one. On one hand, the show struggled with poor pacing, uneven writing, and a production that spent far too much (reported) money just to look ... not great. But then there were the moments where it all came together — fantastic lightsaber fights, interesting thematic ideas, and that one thing "Star Wars" has so often struggled with: It was sexy.

Nearly a year and a half out from "The Acolyte" getting canceled, the less memorable aspects of the show have faded from common memory, leaving the highlights, and the dark side/light side romance designed to launch a hundred tumblr shipping pages is perhaps the greatest things Disney's quick chop took from us.

Manny Jacinto, who played sympathetic dark side murderer Qimir, aka the Stranger, on the show, recently echoed the resounding sentiment of "Acolyte" fans the world over: "Star Wars" needs more romance. In an interview with TV Insider, Jacinto discussed why he loved working on the and the shame that its early cancellation cut short the budding romance between his character and Amandla Stenberg's Osha.

"I feel like with a lot of the franchises that we currently have, it's missing the romance," Jacinto said. "It's missing a lot of love and relationships." And while the "Acolyte" haters out there will continue to whine in misery, the man is absolutely right.