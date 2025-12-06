The Humble Reason Tori Spelling Was 'Ashamed' To Be Included In Scream 2's Photo Shoots

In the first "Scream," Sidney (Neve Campbell) is asked who she thinks should play her in the inevitable movie based on her life. Sidney responds with Tori Spelling, an actress who was at the time starring in the popular show "Beverly Hills 90210." In one of the franchise's funniest gags, in "Scream 2," we find out that Hollywood not only made the movie, but they indeed cast Tori Spelling in the lead role.

"Scream 2" even shows an interview Spelling gives to promote the movie. Not only does Spelling casually spoil the first movie's big twist, but we see a clip of her acting out a scene from it. The scene plays out exactly the same as it did the first time around, but goofier. This is Spelling's only scene in the movie, and she never interacts with any of the main characters directly, which is why Spelling felt a little guilty in real life for being featured so prominently in the movie's marketing. As she explained in a 2025 People interview, "When 'Scream 2' was coming out, Rolling Stone wanted to do all the females of 'Scream 2,' and they asked me to be in it. And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, are you f—— kidding me?'"

Although Spelling was "psyched" about the experience, she was less excited when she realized that it was a standalone photo she took that made the front cover, instead of a photo of anyone else in the film. "I just remember showing up at the 'Scream 2' premiere with my like, head hanging down because I was so ashamed," Spelling said. "They deserve to be on the cover and I got made the cover." The photo in question showed Spelling reenacting the famous shower scene from "Psycho."