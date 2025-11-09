One Of Guillermo Del Toro's Favorite Movies Has A Unique Frankenstein Connection

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has finally made his "Frankenstein," a movie he's been trying to make since he could pick up a camera (and almost did with a false start in 2008).

"The Modern Prometheus" changed del Toro's life by teaching him to love monsters. His "Frankenstein" revises the book to merge his affection for Mary Shelley's novel and the James Whale "Frankenstein" films. But there's another story that guides del Toro's love for "Frankenstein" — "The Spirit of the Beehive," a 1973 Spanish film directed by Víctor Erice. In an interview about "The Spirit of the Beehive" with the Criterion Collection, del Toro called it "one of [his] top three films of all time."

"Whatever I do in life, two shadows are cast upon my own," del Toro proclaimed. "One is James Whale's 'Frankenstein,' and one is Víctor Erice's 'Spirit of the Beehive,' and they are both one and the same."

"Beehive" is set in a rural Spanish village in 1940, immediately after the Spanish Civil War where the victory of Francisco Franco's Nationalists put the country under authoritarian rule for decades. In this village, life is provincial; the opening of the movie depicts a truck entering the town, bringing film reels to give the children some needed fantasy. The film screened is the 1931 "Frankenstein" starring Boris Karloff as the Creature. Six-year-old Ana (Ana Torrent) is transfixed by the film and it warps her young perception of reality. Her older sister Isabel (Isabel Tellería) convinces her that the spirit of the Creature lurks their village at night.

"'Frankenstein' came to my life at that age, and when I was a kid, I transformed in the same way," del Toro said to Criterion. In "Beehive," Ana even sees "Frankenstein" dubbed into Spanish, del Toro's native tongue.