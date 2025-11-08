Who Is Goody Addams? Wednesday's Ancestor Explained

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "Wednesday."

"Wednesday" puts its titular protagonist in a precarious position. Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is promptly distanced from expected familial dynamics after her enrolment at Nevermore Academy, but this shift proves to be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it provides Wednesday the freedom to grow on her own terms, but on the other, this social setting deems her an Outcast among her own people. As it turns out, Wednesday stands out even among a sea of werewolves and sirens, while (rightfully) refusing to fit in. If this isn't challenging enough, she gets embroiled in a mystery involving a monster and starts having psychic visions about death and destruction.

These visions, which Wednesday cannot control, feature Goody (also Ortega), who first appears during the Poe Cup in Season 1. As Goody looks almost exactly like her, it isn't hard to discern that she is also an Addams, and by extension, Wednesday's ancestor. But Goody's involvement sets up more than a bunch of cryptic messages (the first being that Wednesday is "the key" to something), as she directly factors into the climactic events that occur at the end of the season.

Halfway through her investigation, Wednesday uncovers crucial clues at Pilgrim World, which point to the late Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), a prominent pilgrim who despised Outcasts. Towards the end, Crackstone is resurrected by none other than Ms. Thornhill (Christina Ricci), who is revealed to be Laurel Gates, his descendant. This is when Goody plays a vital role in helping Wednesday foil these dastardly plans and defeat the antagonists for good.

But what is the full extent of the role Goody plays in this story, and how is she related to Crackstone's crimes in Jericho in the early 1600s?