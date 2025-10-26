Why Wednesday And Morticia Addams' Relationship Is So Combative In The Netflix Series

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "Wednesday."

The Addams Family might be considered odd from a conventional perspective, but they've always been a loving (and functional) family unit. In fact, their love for the bizarre and the macabre never compromises their core values, as both Morticia and Gomez are model parents who care deeply about their children. They're also rather charitable to those around them, except in cases where someone deserves to be taught a frightening little lesson or two.

In "The Addams Family" film series (and comics), Morticia and Wednesday share a warm relationship, save for the occasional tussle that only brings them closer together. This, however, is not the case in Netflix's "Wednesday," where the titular character (Jenna Ortega) repeatedly clashes with Morticia (a dazzling Catherine Zeta-Jones) over the course of two seasons. While Wednesday's family encourages her to embrace her true nature, Morticia's constant attempts to protect her daughter often come off as overbearing, fueling Wednesday's tendencies to put herself in danger.

According to "Wednesday" showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, this combative relationship is necessary to our protagonist's evolving sense of self. The duo spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, with Gough explaining this troubled dynamic in detail: