One Wednesday Season 2 Scene Calls Back To One Of Catherine Zeta-Jones' Best Movies

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode 3 of "Wednesday" season 2.

Here we woe again, "Wednesday" fans. Season 2 of the hit Netflix series is finally upon us (the first half, at least, with the final batch of episodes in this split season set to arrive next month), and the Addams Family has never looked more ghoulish. Jenna Ortega's gothic title character receives the lion's share of attention, grounding this otherworldly story in a classic tale of a loner Outcast struggling to fit in at a new, preppy academy. This time around, however, her creepy clan is back and ready for even more hijinks to come. Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez, sporting a growth spurt you won't be able to miss) is now a fellow student at Nevermore, while both Morticia and Gomez (Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, respectively) have moved onto the campus, as well — much to the chagrin of Wednesday, naturally.

It isn't until episode 3 where things ultimately come to a head, however. For much of the show to this point, some serious tension has simmered in the background between Wednesday and her mother Morticia. Their ever-growing disagreement was initially brought to light during the first season's storyline centered on Goody Addams, Wednesday's ancestor (also played by Ortega), who held the key to unlocking her own psychic abilities in the form of a mystical book. Understandably, Morticia wants her stubborn daughter to have nothing to do with this, having seen firsthand what happens when such powers are abused. The opportunity to embark on a weekend camping outing provides the optimal setup for this emotional subplot to suddenly take center stage all over again ... and, in the process, it gives Zeta-Jones the perfect chance to exercise some skills she first picked up almost 30 years ago.

When mother and daughter can't resolve their differences any other way, an old Addams Family tradition involving a sword fight becomes the only course of action left. In the process, savvy viewers will no doubt end up thinking about a very different swashbuckling sequence that helped put Zeta-Jones on the map in the first place: Martin Campbell's criminally underrated "The Mask of Zorro." For the famous star, wielding a sword (blindfolded, at that!) to deadly precision once again might as well have been just like riding a bike.