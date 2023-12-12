One Of The Best Scenes In The Mask Of Zorro Was Anthony Hopkins' Idea

Martin Campbell's "The Mask of Zorro" is one of the most rousing adventure films of the 1990s, a bracing throwback to old-school Errol Flynn swashbucklers that dazzles with masterfully staged sword fights (coordinated by the great Bob Anderson, whose stuntman career began in 1952 when he dueled with Flynn himself in "The Master of Ballantrae"). Perhaps most importantly, it's powered by an emotionally resonant narrative that raises the stakes sky-high, leading to a breathtaking climax that had audiences cheering all three times I saw the film theatrically.

Antonio Banderas is absolute perfection as Alejandro Murrieta, a rakish outlaw who becomes the unlikely successor to Anthony Hopkins' Don Diego de la Vega, aka Zorro. Murrieta also falls for Catherine Zeta Jones' beautiful and feisty Elena Montero, who does not know that her father, the evil Don Rafael Montero, stole her as an infant from de la Vega and his wife Esperanza (Julieta Rosen).

That Elena does not know her true lineage winds up being the heartfelt counterpart to the film's rollicking action. Indeed, the scene where de la Vega reveals that he is her father, while threatening the vile Montero at swordpoint, is one of the film's most stirring dramatic moments. But de la Vega's best moment with Elena comes before he can tell her the truth. And it only exists because Hopkins insisted on it.