Henry Cavill's Witcher Co-Star Knew His Departure Didn't Mean The Netflix Show Was Canceled

For three seasons of "The Witcher," we saw self-professed superfan Henry Cavill portray Geralt of Rivia, and viewers loved it. The British star, who initially lobbied for the part, clearly cared about the character and the show to the extent that his colored contacts for "The Witcher" almost blinded him due to his commitment. But Cavill departed after the third season, leaving fans bereft and the future of the show in question. One of the erstwhile star's fellow actors, however, never once questioned the longevity of the series. Why? Because it turns out everyone else who makes that show loves it as much as Cavill did.

Speaking to The Guardian, Anya Chalotra, who plays sorceress Yennefer on the Netflix series, was asked about whether she ever thought Cavill's exit marked the end of the show's run. "No, actually," she said. "I think I always knew we'd all continue. With the love for the material, we knew that it was going to go again. I was excited to see where Yennefer went, that's for sure."

At the time of Cavill's departure, however, there was very much a question mark over the show, which is set to wrap up with its fifth season, likely sometime in 2026. Until then, Cavill's replacement, Liam Hemsworth, will be portraying Geralt. The actor debuted as the character in season 4 of "The Witcher," which unfortunately hit a viewership low for the series. Still, at least he was welcomed by the cast and crew. According to Chalotra, Hemsworth fit right in. "We didn't want to be too intense," she said. "We just wanted to make space for Liam. He understands people. He understands this world. He was able to come in so naturally. It was really easy."