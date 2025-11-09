Predator: Badlands' Far-Future Setting Raises A Fascinating Alien Question

"Predator: Badlands" is many things. It's the third entry in the series from director Dan Trachtenberg, whose willingness to take bold risks has boosted the franchise from absolute dregs to one of the most shockingly consistent and acclaimed in Disney's catalog. It's a throwback to '70s and '80s popcorn genre adventure flicks, evoking "Conan the Barbarian" and "Star Wars" in equal measure. But of most interest to the lore sickos out there, it's the first large-scale crossover of the "Predator" and "Alien" franchises outside of those two early 2000s movies where they kicked the crap out of each other.

There's a lot of "Alien" DNA here, and not just in the purple goop Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) rips out of the Bone Bison. The deadly planet he ventures to for his hunt, Genna, also features an all-synth Weyland-Yutani research team, who commune with a governing supercomputer AI called Mother (stylized this time as MU/TH/UR, in a divergence from its written title in the original "Alien" film). And while these details aren't explored in any great depth, there are some fascinating hints here that could have massive implications for the "Alien" lore — a franchise that Trachtenberg's has said publicly occurs entirely before the events of "Badlands."

We all know the brand synergy here isn't strong enough for these to be more than Easter eggs and arbitrary style choices. There is no Kevin Feige, no Dave Filoni, carefully guiding "Predator: Badlands" and "Alien: Earth" to beautifully coalesce in "Predalien: Infinity War" seven years from now. But where's the fun in that? Instead of writing it off, let's dig deeper, because I think there may be an AI conspiracy buried in "Predator: Badlands" that goes all the way to the top.

I think Mother may be running the entire Weyland-Yutani corporation.