Alien: Earth And Predator Are Both Making The Same Genius Change In 2025

Spoilers follow.

In the world of genre fiction, you either die an alien monster, or you live long enough to see yourself become an alien monster hero. And since no franchise ever dies anymore, lest we waste some lingering blood from a valuable IP, the latter is becoming more common. In 2025, both the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises are taking the same unprecedented, yet fascinating, turn — turning their iconic, titular creatures from lethal dangers to protagonists you root for.

"Predator" fans will get their opportunity to root for the ultimate alien hunter when "Predator: Badlands" premieres in theaters later this year on November 7. Per Disney's official synopsis, the film takes place "in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally" — a synthetic android played by Elle Fanning — "and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary." So, while many of us have sort of been rooting for the predators this whole time, especially in certain moments of Dan Trachtenberg's last film in the franchise, "Prey," everyone now has full permission to cheer on the Yautja.

The trailers for "Predator: Badlands" have given a good look at that, but the face-turn for the Xenomorph in "Alien: Earth" is one that fewer people likely saw coming. Over the course of this first season, there's been a growing mystery around human-synthetic hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and her connection to the creatures. Unlike ordinary humans, androids, or her fellow hybrids, Wendy is able to hear and communicate with the Xenomorphs, even feeling their pain. And so, in episode 7, during her flight from the Neverland facility, she ends up calling on that connection, turning the Xenomorph born of her brother's lung as her protector and weapon.