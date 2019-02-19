We’ve already highlighted a ton of the cool movie and TV-inspired toys and collectibles that were revealed at the 2019 New York Toy Fair last weekend. But much like the return of Kenner’s vintage Star Wars figures, we thought some new additions to the Marvel Legends action figure line-up from the Marvel Cinematic Universe deserved to be highlighted on their own.

This year, Marvel Comics is celebrating their 80th anniversary, and in honor of that milestone, they’re releasing some figures of characters who you might not have expected to ever see available to display on your collectibles shelf. They include fan favorite characters like Korg and The Grandmaster from Thor: Ragnarok, Luis from Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Peggy Carter from Captain America: The First Avenger. Get a look at all of the new 2019 Marvel Legends figures from the MCU below.

Thor: Ragnarok

First up, Thor: Ragnarok will be getting two different two-packs, and three of the four figures included with them haven’t been released on the Marvel Legends line before.

The Grandmaster and Korg will be released together, and even though he’s not pictured, we’re hoping that the latter will come with his buddy Miek. Meanwhile, Thor and Loki’s tyrannical sister Hela, the goddess of death, will be released with her not-so-trusty henchman Skurge. Thankfully, Skurge comes with with his gun Des (or is that Troy?) for maximum destruction possibilities. This will be available in fall 2019.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Ant-Man and the Wasp will bring two characters to the Marvel Legends line for the first time as well. First up, there’s the fan favorite character Luis. While I would have preferred the character to be wearing his street clothes from the first movie, having him looking a little more business savvy for his company Ex-Con is all right too. He’s got that over-eager smile on his face, and even though it’s not likely, it would be great if he had a button that made him spout off one of those long stories we love so much.

Coming with Luis is going to be the phase-shifting villain known as Ghost. Even though there isn’t a head sculpt of Hannah John-Kamen pictured here, we’re hoping that the figure comes with interchangeable heads. Most of the Marvel Legends figures that required helmets usually come with those kind of accessories, so keep your fingers crossed. This will be available in fall 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War already has two whole lines of figures from Marvel Legends, but a few more couldn’t hurt. First up, arriving this spring is the two-pack of the mischievous Loki, complete with the Tesseract, as well as Corvus Glaive, one of the children of Thanos.

As for the second two-pack arriving fall 2019, it’s a bit of a retread of two figures that have already been released individually. Iron Man in his new armor and Spider-Man in the Iron Spider suit. However, they do come with completely new accessories, like Iron Man’s enhanced repulsor blasters that float behind him, as well as Iron Spider’s additional golden limbs.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Going all the way back to World War II, we’re getting two never-before-released figures from Captain America: The First Avenger. Not only do we get the classic version of Captain America with the old helmet, leather jacket and vintage shield, but we also get his would-be dancing partner Peggy Carter looking sharp in her military uniform. So now you can give them they dance they never got to have. It arrives in fall 2019.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Finally, rounding out the new Marvel Legends figures from the MCU, we get a new version of your favorite wallcrawler from Spider-Man: Homecoming and the first figure of Zendaya as Michelle, or as her friends know her, MJ.

Spider-Man comes wearing a hoodie and his school’s signature yellow jacket on top of the Spidey suit while MJ comes with some extra hands and a different head sculpt. This one will be available this spring.

That's all for the new Marvel Legends figures featuring characters from the MCU. If you'd like to see some of the other Marvel Legends figures coming to shelves this year, including more of the 90s versions of X-Men like Gambit and Jubilee, then you'll want to hit up ToyArk to get all the details an images you desire.