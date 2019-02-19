Over the weekend, the 2019 New York Toy Fair revealed an endless amount of toys and collectibles that you’ll see be throwing all your money at. We already shined a special light on some of the cool new Funko POPs on the way this year, including new figures from The Office, The Simpsons, Jaws, Community, Forrest Gump and more. But there was much more than little vinyl figures at the Toy Fair.

We’ve assembled our first look at some of the coolest new toys and collectibles that were on display at the 2019 New York Toy Fair. Below, you can get a look at new action figures from The Goonies, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Game of Thrones, Trick or Treat, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Masters of the Universe, John Wick, The Karate Kid, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more 2019 Toy Fair releases.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Figures

NECA unveiled the first two figures from their upcoming line inspired by Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The first is a new Godzilla with 25 points of articulation, complete with two different atomic breath blasts. Accompanying the giant lizard will be Rodan, which comes with an explosive base that he soars above. The figures are expected to be released in the third quarter of 2019. You can get a better look at these two over here, as well as a display from the Toy Fair that includes a Mothra too.

The Goonies Figures

The Goonies is a classic childhood adventure from director Richard Donner and extremely hands-on producer Steven Spielberg. The availability of action figures for characters from the movie has been fairly limited, but NECA is changing that with a new release of a two-pack of 8-inch scale figures for Sloth and Chunk, each with real fabric clothing.

Sloth comes with a sword and pirate hat, of course, while Chunk comes with his own pirate hate and a replica of the David statue that Mikey’s mom probably won’t even notice. NECA will be releasing this two-pack sometime in the third quarter of 2019.

The Karate Kid Figures

NECA is already coming out with their own clothed figure two-pack of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the tournament at the end of The Karate Kid. But if those kind of figures aren’t your preference, Icon Heroes has you covered. They’re releasing a set of 6-inch action figures of the same two characters, but without the cloth clothing. They will be available sometime in the second quarter of 2019. Get a look at more images at ToyArk.

Ant-Man Electronic Helmet

Hasbro Pulse is really cranking out the cool collectibles meant for adult collectors, and this is one of them. Ant-Man is getting an electronic helmet that is perfect for role-playing. It’s part of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line and features red and blue light effects on the antennae and jawline. It’s costs $99.99 and is available for pre-order right now.

Star Wars: The Black Series HyperReal Darth Vader

The Black Series line of Star Wars figures already delivers some outstanding, detailed collectibles for more adult fans, but they’re about to get a higher quality line of figures.

Hasbro Pulse announced the Star Wars: The Black Series HyperReal figures line that makes even more detailed, 8-inch scale figures with extra accessories and meticulously crafted costuming. Priced at $79.99, these seem to be aimed at the collector who doesn’t have hundreds to spend on a Hot Toys figure but still wants a higher quality collectible. It’s not clear how big this line will be or how often a new figure will be released in it, but this is a very cool way to start. It’s available for pre-order right now.

The Flintstones LEGO Set

The modern stone age family from decades past is getting their own LEGO set. The latest of the fan-voted LEGO Ideas sets to become a reality, fans will get to build the family’s house and signature pedal-powered car, complete with a huge side of dino-ribs to tip it over. LEGO could have called the family’s town Bedblock, but thankfully, they’ve show restraint. The set is priced at $59.99 and will be available everywhere on March 1.

Halloween II Ultimate Michael Myers

If you liked the new figures NECA put out for the recent Halloween sequel, then you’ll be very happy about another version of Michael Myers from Halloween II.

NECA is releasing an Ultimate Michael Myers from the 1981 sequel that not only comes with a deadly syringe, knife, and hammer, but also the split jack 0′ lantern from the opening credits. However, the coolest detail is an alternate head sculpt with blond hair. The sculpt honors the late character Ben Tramer after he was mistaken for Michael Myers, ran away from Dr. Loomis and the police, and ended up pinned between two crashed cars and burned to death. It will be available in the third quarter of 2019.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch Three-Pack

NECA isn’t going to let Michael Myers have all the Halloween glory anymore. The toy company announced a clothed three-pack of trick-or-treaters from Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Each of them comes with a different costume and handy trick-or-treat bags. It also comes with a TV showing the Silver Shamrock Halloween commercial. There’s no release date for these figures yet, but you can see more photos at ToyArk.

Trick R Treat

The adorable and terrifying Sam from Trick R Treat is getting his own clothed figure from NECA. Standing at 5-inches tall, he has those cute footie pajamas and a removable burlap sack mask that shows his grotesque face underneath. He also comes with a little Trick or Treat bag and a lollipop. Isn’t that cute? It’s scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2019.

Toony Terrors

NECA’s realistic figure line of cinema’s most iconic slashers might be too scary for some fan. Maybe you’d like to see them as less scary cartoon figures instead? The new Toony Terrors line from NECA turns characters like Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger and two different versions of Pennywise the Clown into 3D cartoon figures that make them look like they might appear in Scooby-Doo. Each figure will cost $12.99 and will be available in the third quarter of 2019. See more photos over at NECA.

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Duel on Starkiller Base

Just when you thought the last LEGO set inspired by Star Wars: The Force Awakens had been released, the building brick company has a new one. The duel on Starkiller Base features Rey and Kyo Ren slicing at each other in the snow covered forest of the planet-sized super weapon. It should be available starting in April.

Check out some other new LEGO sets on the way at The Brothers Brick.

Thor: Ragnarok

First up, Thor: Ragnarok will be getting two different two-packs, and three of the four figures included with them haven’t been released on the Marvel Legends line before.

The Grandmaster and Korg will be released together, and even though he’s not pictured, we’re hoping that the latter will come with his buddy Miek. Meanwhile, Thor and Loki’s tyrannical sister Hela, the goddess of death, will be released with her not-so-trusty henchman Skurge. Thankfully, Skurge comes with with his gun Des (or is that Troy?) for maximum destruction possibilities. This will be available in fall 2019.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection

The Power Rangers are getting their own series of action figures from Hasbro that’s along the lines of the Star Wars: The Black Series figures. Using the same 3D head sculpting technology that incredibly captures the likeness of the characters from film and television, these new figures unmask the Power Rangers and include new accessories. The first Power Ranger out of the gate is the White Ranger, and he’s available for pre-order right now for $19.99 along with a couple other Power Rangers from other iterations.

The titular heroes aren’t the only ones getting the detailed figures treatment. Lord Zedd and the henchman Goldar will each have their own figure as well. Lord Zedd is available for pre-order for $19.99 right now, and Goldar will be a GameStop exclusive that you can also pre-order now.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated Series Two-Packs

You might remember some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures inspired by the animated series that were released in a big set at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017. Now they’re being released in two-pack sets for $50 each, and you’ll only be able to get them at Target. For more pictures, head over to The Fwoosh.

Ghostbusters Transformers Ectotron

The Ecto-1 is one of the most iconic vehicles in cinema history. But wouldn’t it be much cooler if it was also one of the Transformers? That’s exactly what Hasbro has done with the Ectotron, a new Autobot modeled after the famous Ghostbusters vehicle. The figure already has pre-orders sold out through Hasbro Pulse, but you can still pre-order through GameStop. It costs $49.99 and will be available this summer when a comic book miniseries from IDW Publishing is also released.

Toy Story 4 LEGO Sets

There’s plenty of new toy action coming from Toy Story 4 this summer, and LEGO is getting in on the action with their first new Toy Story LEGO sets in years. These take cues directly from the forthcoming sequel with playsets that include carnival games and rides, and well as a little RV from the nearby park that our toys end up at. These don’t really tell us anything about the movie, but they’re pretty cool, even though the minifigures have reverted to standard LEGO heads instead of the cool stylized ones from years ago.

See some of the other Toy Story 4 LEGO sets over at The Brothers Brick.

Westworld Figures

Diamond Select Toys is bringing Westworld to life for your shelves with a new line of action figures. They’re starting with three of the main characters, Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood), Doctor Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) and his greyhound and the Man in Black (Ed Harris). They’re expected in stores sometime this fall. Thanks to Mephitsu for the images.

John Wick Figures

John Wick returns to theaters this year, but he’ll also be coming to toy shelves. There will be two John Wick figures, one from each of the movies released so far. The first from the original John Wick arrives this spring with his late dog friend, which is a little sad. But John Wick: Chapter 2 comes with the assassin’s new loyal friend to help ease the pain and will arrive this summer. And of course, both figures some with all the right weapons. They’ll cost $29.99 each.

Masters of the Universe Figures

Super7 is giving the 1987 adaptation of Masters of the Universe its due diligence with a great line of detailed figures from the film. There’s Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor (in two different versions) look amazing, and even Karg, played by Robert Tower, gets a figure. Nowhere to be seen is Courtney Cox as Julie Winston, but that’s probably for the best. The figures will cost $35 each and will be available from Super7 sometime next month.

Big thanks to ToyArk for being kind enough to let us use their images. Be sure to check out their extensive coverage of the 2019 New York Toy Fair over here, complete with tons of images and release details.