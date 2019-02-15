The 2019 New York Toy Fair is in full swing, and that means we’ll be hearing a ton of new announcements regarding toys and collectibles inspired by your favorite films and TV shows. It should come as no surprise that the folks at Funko have churned out a bunch of new announcements expanding their endless line of Funko POP figures. And some long-awaited franchises will finally be making their vinyl figure debut.

Funko has announced a new wave of The Simpsons POPS, a line that will likely become one of the biggest the company has ever released. The Office fans will be happy to see that the employees of Dunder-Mifflin are also getting a whole like of Funko POPs. And those who still like The Big Bang Theory can finally add more POPs to their collections. But there’s so much more than that from the 2019 Funko POP announcements.

The Simpsons

The first wave of The Simpsons Funko POP figures arrived back in 2011. They line only included Homer, Bart, Marge and Krusty the Clown. Since then, Funko hasn’t touched The Simpsons. But that changes with the announcement of a whole new wave of The Simpsons figures. However, the more obsessive collectors out there might be annoyed at the design adjustments to characters’ eyes.

The Simpsons Funko POPs will be adding Homer Simpson as Radioactive Man, Lisa Simpson with her saxophone, Bart Simpson as Bartman, Maggie, Grampa, Moe and Mr. Burns. There will also be a version of Homer Simpson in a Muumuu available only at Hot Topic.

You’ll notice that the eyes are in the more traditional Funko POP shape rather than the smaller eyes of the initial Simpsons collection. That’s a little annoying since The Simpsons family won’t look exactly alike, but maybe they’ll re-release the original four in a new design. After all, those first four Funko POPs are extremely rare now, and you can’t get ahold of them without paying a hefty price.

The Office

Collectors have been waiting patiently for The Office Funko POPs to join the vinyl figure line-up for awhile, and this first wave of characters should do the trick. There’s the classic Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert and Pam Beesley, but there’s also Kevin Malone carrying that ill-fated pot of chili and Daryl Philbin with his warehouse clipboard.

Keep an eye out for a a two-pack of poor Toby Flenderson and Michael Scott from the episode where Toby is leaving Dunder-Mifflin. You’ll notice the rock in his hand that has the loving note that says “Suck on this.” Meanwhile, there will be a Chase variant of Jim wearing his lazy “Facebook” Halloween costume.

This line will undoubtedly have more characters to add. Surely there will be an Angela with her cats, maybe a Meredith with her hair on fire, and Stanley with a pretzel. Perhaps Phyllis will have one with an oven mitt she’s knitting. A two-pack of Ryan and Kelly is a no-brainer too. The possibilities are endless.

Jaws

Steven Spielberg’s first blockbuster is bringing the ocean’s deadliest monster to your shelves. Jaws is getting a line of Funko POPs, including two different versions of the shark as 6-inch super-sized POPs. As for the shark hunters, Quint, Hooper and Chief Brody are coming too. Now if we could just get a Steven Spielberg POP to direct them…

Ghostbusters

A new line-up of Ghostbusters Funko POP products have been announced. These are the first new figures based on the original movie in awhile. They include new versions of the main team, one of the new Funko POP Town sets with Peter Venkman and the Ghostbusters firehouse, and a Funko POP Movie Moment of Peter and Egon trying to trap Slimer.

Speaking of Slimer, there are two new versions of the ugly little spud eating a mouthful of hot dogs. The Walmart exclusive version will be translucent. Plus, there’s also a new giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man that stands 10-inches tall. The biggest version previously was the 6-inch POP. The ghost from the opening library scene also gets her own figure now too.

The Big Bang Theory

On the nerdier side of things, The Big Bang Theory is finally adding some new figures to the collection. There haven’t been any new Funko POPs from the hit series since Sheldon Cooper got his own figure in 2011. But now the collection will add a new version of Sheldon, as well as Leonard, Penny, Howard, Rajesh, Amy, Bernadette and Stuart, each with varying looks and items in their hands referencing specific episodes.

Caddyshack

A Cinderella story is unfolding as golf’s rowdiest players assmble for a series of Funko POPs. The comedy classic Caddyshack is coming to the vinyl figure collection, including Carl Spackler, Judge Elihu Smalls (including one with a different hat), Ty Webb, and Al Czervik. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Caddyshack collection without the famous gopher.

Dawson’s Creek

The show that captivated teen audiences on The WB in the ’90s is getting what has to be their first ever set of figures. The Capeside lovers Dawson, Joey, Pacey and Jen are becoming Funko POPs. It’s a shame the faces of these vinyl figures aren’t more expressive, because then we’d get a crying Dawson.

Forrest Gump

Life is like a box of chocolates. And soon Forrest Gump will be in a Funko POP box. Get Greenbow, Alabama’s favorite son in his ping pong player mode or with that famous box of chocolates that he likes to nibble on before giving it to Jenny.

Community

Attention, Greendale students! School is back in session, and all your favorite community college students are ready to learn. Troy and Abed have their morning show mugs in hand,, Annie is ready to take notes, Jeff looks smug even without a mouth, Shirley is ready to cook and Ben Chang has his deadly paintball gun in hand. Presumably Britta and Pierce will be coming at some point, but the collection wouldn’t be complete without a Dean Pelton. Hopefully more are on the way.

Pretty Woman

One of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time has never received collectible figures, but that’s about to change. Julia Roberts gets three different Funko POPs here, one of which is a Chase variant with her blonde wig. But the best part of this set is the Julia Roberts in that fancy red gown that pairs perfectly with Richard Gere holding the necklace box that he playful snaps at her fingers. That’s just adorable.

Men in Black

There will likely be Funko POPs coming for the upcoming Men in Black International, but before that the original Men in Black are getting their own figures. Agent J and Agent K come with Frank the pug and Neeble the worm respectively, but that Edgar figure with deteriorating skin and creepy bug mouth is the best. Give it sugar. In water.

Cheers

Funko is also going where everybody knows your name. The whole bar gang from Cheers is getting a POP makeover. Sam, Cliff, Diane, Norm and Woody will make a fine addition to your collection. Surely, Dr. Frasier Crane is on the way too, but maybe Frasier will be getting its own line of Funko POPs at some point too.

The Addams Family

The creepiest and kookiest sitcom family is coming to toy shelves. However, these aren’t figures based on the movie versions of The Addams Family. Instead, these are based on the classic TV series. Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and Cousin Itt are all on the way, but sadly none of them come with a little Thing.

On the exclusive side of things, Gomez and Morticia will be getting a black and white two-pack variant at Entertainment Earth, and Uncle Fester will have a variant with a light bulb in his mouth, available only at Walgreens.

Beverly Hills Cop

Axel Foley is one of LA’s finest. In fact, he’s so good that he’s getting two different Funko POPs from Beverly Hills Cop. One features Eddie Murphy in that comfortable gray sweatshirt while the other has him holding two bananas that are perfect for stuffing into tailpipes.

Xena: Warrior Princess and Hercules

For all you fans of cheap fantasy shows from network television, you’ll be happy to see that the titular characters from Xena: Warrior Princess and Hercules: The Legendary Journeys are each getting their own figures. Xena is wielding her sword and signature Chakram while Hercules is ready to rumble with his mitts.

Sanford and Son

Here comes the big one! Sanford and Son is releasing two Funko POP figures to commemorate the classic television characters Fred Sanford and his son Lamont. Appropriately, Fred Sanford is in the middle of one of his signature fake heart attacks.

Alien

A new wave of Alien Funko POPs give us two new versions of Ripley from the original Alien. One puts her in the white spacesuit, albeit without her helmet, and the other holds the adorable cat Jonesy. But that last one will be harder to get since it’ll be an online exclusive.

Garfield and Friends

Finally, everyone’s favorite comic strip cat is coming to Funko. Garfield and his dog pal Odie are on the way, though there’s no Jon Arbucke in sight yet. It’s a little disappointing that there isn’t a Garfield that comes with lasagna, but at least the Funko Shop exclusive version has a mug that says “I Hate Mondays.”

Rick and Morty

Finally a new wave of Rick and Morty POPs are on the way. Get Rick and Morty in their Purge suits, the berserker version of Squanchy, a Resistance version of Goldenfold, the exoskeleton suit version of Snowball, and Dr. Xenon Bloom from Anatomy Park.

On the exclusive side, you’ll be able to get your hands on some Get Schwifty versions of Rick and Morty, as well as a glow in the dark version of Pickle Rick.

***

Surely there will be plenty more Funko POP announcements coming throughout the rest of the year. Hopefully they include some more Saturday Night Live characters. Check out the Funko blog for a rundown of all the big Toy Fair announcements this year.