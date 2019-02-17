The 2019 New York Toy Fair happened this weekend, and with it came tons of cool reveals of action figures, playsets and collectibles based on our favorite movies and TV shows. We have a larger round-up of the coolest toys from the convention on the way, but for now, we wanted to highlight an announcement that will make longtime Star Wars fans empty their wallet this spring.

Hasbro announced the creation of a new line of retro Star Wars action figures based on the classic Kenner toys released when the classic sci-fi movie first hit theaters back in 1977. These are the action figures parents and kids had to wait months for, even going so far as to pre-order the first wave of figures by buying an empty box for Christmas. Check out the new retro Star Wars action figures below.

Hasbro’s Retro Star Wars Action Figures

The Star Wars Retro Collection will hit shelves this spring with the wave you see above. Of course Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Princess Leia are the first heroes to get the retro treatment. Meanwhile, Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper make up the Galactic Empire side of things. It’s a shame Obi-Wan Kenobi and the droids R2-D2 and C-3PO aren’t part of the equation, but surely they’ll be coming sometime down the road.

The retro Star Wars action figures perfectly recreate the crude and simple 3.75-inch action figures from 1978. Not only that, but the packaging looks just as it did when the toys hit shelves over 40 years ago. However, Hasbro has added the aesthetic touch of worn edges to make them look like they’ve been in collections for years. That’s kind of a shame since it would indicate that these belonged to a collector who didn’t care enough about keeping their figures in pristine condition.

That’s not the only retro release coming from Hasbro too. This little gem is on the way too:

Just revealed at #HasbroToyFair: #StarWars Escape from Death Star Game including an exclusive Grand Moff Tarkin figure in the retro style! Available at Target this May. pic.twitter.com/JSN2EEWTQG — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 16, 2019

That’s the classic Escape from Death Star Game that was also released back in 1977. The game looks just as it did all those years ago, and it even comes with a retro Grand Moff Tarkin action figure. The love for nostalgia is high over at Hasbro, and it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

If you’d like to know more about the Star Wars offerings that Hasbro announced at the 2019 New York Toy Fair, our friends over at ToyArk have a full assembly of images from the newly announced and forthcoming action figures.