Extremely Rare Jaws Book Includes A Piece Of The Blockbuster Film's Set [Exclusive]
It's no secret that "Jaws" is an enduring classic. The 1975 film from director Steven Spielberg still sits atop lists of the best shark movies of all time, but beyond that, it's also just one of Hollywood's great classics that continues stand the test of time year after year.
For those who were around for the film's complicated production, including the infamously malfunctioning shark, it was quite the experience. In fact, the book "Jaws: Memories from Martha's Vineyard" by Matt Taylor provides a closer look at the New Englad Island locale, where hundreds of locals were hired to work as the film's cast and crew. For the film's 50th anniversary this year, the book received a revised and updated edition featuring over 100 new photos, previously unseen and many in color, as well as new interview material with local cast and crew, and an afterword by Wendy Benchley, wife of "Jaws" author Peter Benchley. But now an even more coveted edition of the book is being released.
Titan Books is releasing an extremely rare slipcase edition of "Jaws: Memories from Martha's Vineyard" that's limited to just 500 copies. What makes this edition so special? It includes a genuine piece of what remained of the permanent section of the breakaway dock featured in the "holiday roast" scene during the first act of Jaws. The piece of dock is presented in a folder with a numbered authentication certificate signed by Matt Taylor and Eric Ropke, which you can see below.
Own a piece of the set of Jaws!
If this is your first time hearing about "Jaws: Memories from Martha's Vineyard," the book assembles hundreds of photos that were previously unpublished taken by local participants and bystanders in the island locale. The filmmakers also discuss how they came to pick Martha's Vineyard as the shooting location, and members of the cast and crew look back on the production, including Lee Fierro (Mrs. Kintner), Chris Crawford, real-life captain of the Orca, and Craig Kingsbury, the inspiration for Robert Shaw's portrayal of maniacal shark hunter Quint.
Other details in the book include newly illustrated schematics by Jaws production designer Joe Alves, explaining the intricacies of the revolutionary sea sled fin mechanism, and his original 1974 storyboards. Plus, you'll find insight on adapting Jaws from page to screen from screenwriter Carl Gottlieb, location casting director Shari Rhodes, and more.
Having taken a look at the regular version of this book, I can tell you it's a must-have for "Jaws" fans, and if you can get this version featuring a piece of the set from the 50-year old movie, well, that's pretty damn sweet.
If you want to get this new version of the book with the breakaway dock piece, it's available to purchase right now at at Forbidden Planet for £300 (yes, it ships from the United Kingdom) while supplies last.