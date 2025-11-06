Extremely Rare Jaws Book Includes A Piece Of The Blockbuster Film's Set [Exclusive]

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that "Jaws" is an enduring classic. The 1975 film from director Steven Spielberg still sits atop lists of the best shark movies of all time, but beyond that, it's also just one of Hollywood's great classics that continues stand the test of time year after year.

For those who were around for the film's complicated production, including the infamously malfunctioning shark, it was quite the experience. In fact, the book "Jaws: Memories from Martha's Vineyard" by Matt Taylor provides a closer look at the New Englad Island locale, where hundreds of locals were hired to work as the film's cast and crew. For the film's 50th anniversary this year, the book received a revised and updated edition featuring over 100 new photos, previously unseen and many in color, as well as new interview material with local cast and crew, and an afterword by Wendy Benchley, wife of "Jaws" author Peter Benchley. But now an even more coveted edition of the book is being released.

Titan Books

Titan Books is releasing an extremely rare slipcase edition of "Jaws: Memories from Martha's Vineyard" that's limited to just 500 copies. What makes this edition so special? It includes a genuine piece of what remained of the permanent section of the breakaway dock featured in the "holiday roast" scene during the first act of Jaws. The piece of dock is presented in a folder with a numbered authentication certificate signed by Matt Taylor and Eric Ropke, which you can see below.