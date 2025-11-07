Why Captain Anderson From Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Looks So Familiar

Like Mary Shelley's novel, Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" starts at the end, on a frozen ship in the cold Arctic North. The details, however, are a bit different. The novel's Captain Robert Walton, who finds Victor nearly frozen to death in his pursuit of the creature he created, and relays the tale to his sister via letters, is replaced by a Danish captain named Anderson. The film also features a more violent encounter with the Creature on the ice, which certainly makes for an exciting opening sequence, even as it alters the source material.

Covered as he is in a matted beard and heavy arctic explorer gear, you might not have been able to recognize Captain Anderson, though his face and distinctive voice surely rang a bell. The character is played by Lars Mikkelsen, brother of Danish film and TV star Mads Mikkelsen, and a phenomenal talent in his own right.

As the audience stand-in for del Toro's version of the story, Anderson hears both sides of the sad tale — first from Victor (Oscar Isaac), and then from the Creature himself (Jacob Elordi). Mikkelsen plays the part to perfection, balancing the hardness of an arctic captain with an emerging empathy that grows as the movie plays out. While many of Mikkelsen's most famous roles are in movies and shows from his native Denmark, he's appeared increasingly in American and global productions — everything from "The Witcher" and "House of Cards" to a recent, major role in the "Star Wars" universe.