Ahsoka Season 2 Is Making A Major Change To Rosario Dawson's Star Wars Character

Ahsoka Tano's relationship with Anakin Skywalker is one of the longest-running and most emotional arcs in the "Star Wars" franchise. Originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein, Ahsoka started out as a plucky padawan whose initial difficulties with her master Anakin (voiced on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Rebels" by Matt Lanter) evolved into a true friendship that's a highlight in both characters' stories. The latter's fall to the dark side inevitably soured the relationship, as well as Ahsoka's worldview.

This wounded, ronin-like, serious Ahsoka Tano is the one we meet on "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka" – a formidable but guilt-ridden warrior and tactician whose enigmatic and rarely seen smile never quite reaches her eyes anymore. However, after Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) defeats her in a lightsaber battle, she meets Anakin's Force ghost. (Recall that the Christensen iteration of this character was arguably the most controversial change George Lucas made with the 1997 "Star Wars Trilogy: Special Edition.)

Anakin then proceeds to spend the majority of "Ahsoka" season 1, episode 5 ("Part Five: Shadow Warrior") walking Ahsoka through their complex past on the purgatory plane known as the World Between Worlds. This turns out to be a transformative experience for her, and since the ending of "Ahsoka" season 1 reveals that Anakin's Force ghost is looking after her on Peridea, there's every chance that the two characters will continue to interact going forward. Perhaps this unconventional reunion with her old master will become a key element in Ahsoka's improved mood during her show's sophomore season.

"Ahsoka" season 1 is streaming on Disney+. Season 2 has yet to receive a premiere date.