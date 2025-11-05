First Set Photos From Weapons Director's Resident Evil Movie Reveal Winter Setting

Is anyone surprised that the guy behind "Barbarian" and "Weapons" would have his finger firmly on the pulse of what makes the "Resident Evil" video games work so well? It was already a promising enough sign when he first indicated that he wouldn't be adapting any one specific plotline from the film's source material, instead choosing to tell his own original narrative set in the "Resident Evil" video game universe. Now, it appears that he's further making this property his own by adding another slight twist to the immensely popular franchise that fans know and love.

For both movie fans and video game nerds, it appears we're in for a treat. It's no secret that Raccoon City has typically been portrayed as a rainy, vaguely Midwestern city that ends up becoming ground zero for the T-virus epidemic. While that much will undoubtedly remain true in Cregger's film, other traditional "Resident Evil" elements have instead been swapped for a more European vibe, complete with ominous snow and burnt-out cars. Naturally, fans wouldn't be fans if they didn't panic over even the most minute change from expectations ... but it's safe to say that Cregger, of all filmmakers, deserves the benefit of the doubt.

A longtime fan of the games, Cregger has indicated that he's never even bothered watching the many attempts at adapting the property over the years — whether it be the Milla Jovovich movies, that somewhat forgotten Netflix series, or even the relatively recent "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" in 2021. Will this be the one to break through the clutter and deliver the definitive take we've been waiting for? Cregger's "Resident Evil" is scheduled to invade theaters September 18, 2026.