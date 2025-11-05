First Set Photos From Weapons Director's Resident Evil Movie Reveal Winter Setting
There are but a few universal, non-negotiable truths in the "Resident Evil" video game series. The zombies and otherwise mutated creatures need to look gnarly as all hell. Our poor, unfortunate protagonists must be put through the wringer throughout a horrific nightmare that never seems to end. And all of this simply has to be set in some of the moodiest, most striking settings imaginable. And while we've yet to see how those first two bullet points may end up unfolding, we can already confirm that last one will hold true in Zach Cregger's upcoming big-screen adaptation.
Everything about this next "Resident Evil" film remains under wraps, but fans will be pleased to find out that at least one important aspect has been revealed for the world to see — albeit through unofficial channels. Filming is set to commence this month in Prague, which means that paparazzi, gawking onlookers, and eager diehards alike have descended on the European capital city to catch a glimpse of the sets on display. Naturally, those photos have quickly made the rounds on social media, and they've indicated that we can expect this horror story to take place in a very familiar locale: the industrial metropolis of Raccoon City. One fan-run account posted these images on X (formerly and more popularly known as Twitter), which you can check out below:
FIRST LOOK: Zach Cregger's RESIDENT EVIL has transformed Prague into a snowy Raccoon City, filming large-scale action sequences with gunfire, explosions, and stunt driving.
Release Date: Sept 18, 2026
Zach Cregger's Resident Evil will be adding its own twist to the mythos
Is anyone surprised that the guy behind "Barbarian" and "Weapons" would have his finger firmly on the pulse of what makes the "Resident Evil" video games work so well? It was already a promising enough sign when he first indicated that he wouldn't be adapting any one specific plotline from the film's source material, instead choosing to tell his own original narrative set in the "Resident Evil" video game universe. Now, it appears that he's further making this property his own by adding another slight twist to the immensely popular franchise that fans know and love.
For both movie fans and video game nerds, it appears we're in for a treat. It's no secret that Raccoon City has typically been portrayed as a rainy, vaguely Midwestern city that ends up becoming ground zero for the T-virus epidemic. While that much will undoubtedly remain true in Cregger's film, other traditional "Resident Evil" elements have instead been swapped for a more European vibe, complete with ominous snow and burnt-out cars. Naturally, fans wouldn't be fans if they didn't panic over even the most minute change from expectations ... but it's safe to say that Cregger, of all filmmakers, deserves the benefit of the doubt.
A longtime fan of the games, Cregger has indicated that he's never even bothered watching the many attempts at adapting the property over the years — whether it be the Milla Jovovich movies, that somewhat forgotten Netflix series, or even the relatively recent "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" in 2021. Will this be the one to break through the clutter and deliver the definitive take we've been waiting for? Cregger's "Resident Evil" is scheduled to invade theaters September 18, 2026.