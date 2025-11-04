Why Edgar Wright's Baby Driver 2 Hasn't Happened Yet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's been a little over eight years since Edgar Wright's "Baby Driver" hit theaters. That means it's been about eight years since Sony Pictures decided they wanted to make "Baby Driver 2" a thing. So is that sequel ever going to happen? Wright has provided an update, albeit one that won't be particularly encouraging for those who wish to see this movie happen.

In a recent interview with The Playlist, while promoting his new movie "The Running Man," Wright addressed the status of "Baby Driver 2." The filmmaker confirmed that a script for the sequel does exist. However, he also explained that there are other factors getting in the way, and many of those factors are out of his control. Here's what Wright had to say:

"There is a script for Baby Driver 2. That is something that actually exists. But most filmmaking depends on factors beyond you—timing, financing, who's available. You're not always completely in control of those things."

Wright previously confirmed in 2021 that the "Baby Driver 2" script was complete but said he'd "have to find a way to make it fun for me." The director doesn't have any interest in doing the same thing twice. Beyond that, it's up to Sony, Wright's schedule with other projects, and the actors involved, among other things.

The first "Baby Driver" made $227 million at the box office against a $34 million budget. Starring Ansel Elgort as Baby alongside a killer supporting cast, it was a major critical and commercial success. While the movie did provide resolution, it also did sort of leave the door open for "the further adventures of Baby and Debora," who was played by Lily James.