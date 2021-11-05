Edgar Wright Probably Won't Make Baby Driver 2, Even Though He's Finished A Script
We could live in a "Baby Driver 2" world, but Edgar Wright had other plans. The "Last Night In Soho" director recently sat down with his colleague, "No Time To Die" director Cary Fukunaga to chat about being incredibly talented and wildly loved and I guess they also both have movies out right now, so they talked a little bit about that too. The entire interview is pretty fascinating, although I'm truly a sucker for artist on artist interviews, but it was especially interesting to hear Wright talk about why he didn't want to make "Baby Driver 2," even though he's already written the script.
As Wright explains in the interview:
I don't think I've ever done exactly the same thing twice in a row. In fact, the reason I decided to do "Last Night in Soho" was because at the time when "Baby Driver" was out, it was doing an awards run and got Oscar nominations, and I was getting a lot of pressure to jump straight into doing a sequel. And I just wasn't ready to do the same story again. It was a conscious thing of switching gears.
Wrighter's Block
And that all seems to track when you consider Wright's filmography. The closest thing he has to any sort of franchise is the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, which is comprised of "Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," and "The World's End." While those movies are some of the most popular Wright has made and they definitely made him more of a household name outside of the UK, each of the films tackle pretty different genres and introduce characters and plot lines.
Of course, Wright hasn't closed himself off from doing sequels, especially since he admits to already writing the script for "Baby Driver 2" in the very same interview:
"If I did the sequel—and in fact I've already written a script—I'd have to find a way to make it fun for me. The idea of doing a straight Xerox is just not interesting because, as you know, these films take at least two years and in our cases, because of the pandemic, they took even longer. My rule of thumb is you have to really want to do it. We've both been in situations where we have walked away from a studio franchise movie because we weren't feeling it."
It's so wild to me that Wright isn't sure if making "Baby Driver 2" would be fun, but he still has a script ready to go anyway (allegations against his leading man also muddies things). It must be his wild ambition and talent, but either way I truly cannot relate. If you're a "Baby Driver" fan though, this news probably makes you feel the entire spectrum of human emotion, i.e., both glad and sad. There's a chance he might bust out that script and make your dreams come true, or it might get buried underneath a pile of other scripts as Wright keeps on, well, writing.