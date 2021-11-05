Edgar Wright Probably Won't Make Baby Driver 2, Even Though He's Finished A Script

And that all seems to track when you consider Wright's filmography. The closest thing he has to any sort of franchise is the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, which is comprised of "Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," and "The World's End." While those movies are some of the most popular Wright has made and they definitely made him more of a household name outside of the UK, each of the films tackle pretty different genres and introduce characters and plot lines.

Of course, Wright hasn't closed himself off from doing sequels, especially since he admits to already writing the script for "Baby Driver 2" in the very same interview:

"If I did the sequel—and in fact I've already written a script—I'd have to find a way to make it fun for me. The idea of doing a straight Xerox is just not interesting because, as you know, these films take at least two years and in our cases, because of the pandemic, they took even longer. My rule of thumb is you have to really want to do it. We've both been in situations where we have walked away from a studio franchise movie because we weren't feeling it."

It's so wild to me that Wright isn't sure if making "Baby Driver 2" would be fun, but he still has a script ready to go anyway (allegations against his leading man also muddies things). It must be his wild ambition and talent, but either way I truly cannot relate. If you're a "Baby Driver" fan though, this news probably makes you feel the entire spectrum of human emotion, i.e., both glad and sad. There's a chance he might bust out that script and make your dreams come true, or it might get buried underneath a pile of other scripts as Wright keeps on, well, writing.