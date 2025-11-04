Why Robert Englund Believes The Nightmare On Elm Street Franchise Is Still On Hold

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's been a full 15 years since a new "Nightmare on Elm Street" movie graced the silver screen, dating back to the 2010 remake of Wes Craven's seminal 1984 horror classic. Similarly, the last time Robert Englund suited up as Freddy Krueger was in 2018 for an episode of "The Goldbergs." It's been slim pickins' for quite a while. So, what's the hold up? Englund has offered up an explanation, from his point of view.

The actor has finally gotten a much-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in no small part thanks to his two-decade run on-screen as Freddy in the "Elm Street" franchise. During an interview with IndieWire in honor of the event, Englund addressed the lack of movement on a new movie. The way he told it, much of that has to do with rights issues, which became more complex after Craven passed away in 2015. Here's what Englund had to say on the matter:

"There are so many people involved who have a piece of the action. When Wes passed away, he left an awful lot of rights to his estate. He has many, many rights that he worked out between character titles and names and plot and things like that. New Line Cinema obviously has a big hand in it. And much of that was surrendered to Ted Turner, then went to Warner Bros. So, Warner Bros. has a huge piece of it. I know Michael Bay had been involved with some interest and also Blumhouse."

Englund has made it clear that he won't play Freddy again, at least not in live-action, largely because he's aged out of the role. So, it's not as though he'd likely be directly involved. All the same, he does have more insight into this than the average Joe.