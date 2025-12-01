Beast Wars: Transformers Bosses Ignored Hasbro's Biggest Directive For The Series

In the early 1990s, it seemed like the "Transformers" craze of the 1980s had fizzled out. The first sign of the decline was when "The Transformers" cartoon ended in 1987. The toy line and comic kept chugging along, but then ended early in the 1990s. The last major push of the "Transformers" toy line, Action Masters (Transformers who didn't transform), proved that the franchise was running on fumes. A 1992 reboot, "Transformers: Generation 2," didn't take either.

Obviously, the fortunes of "Transformers" improved from there. The franchise has been going strong for 40+ years; it became a blockbuster movie franchise in 2007 and there's been a plethora of "Transformers" cartoons and comic books since. (The latest news? A cartoon is in development adapting Skybound's recent "Transformers" comics.)

"Beast Wars," a 1996 relaunch that re-themed "Transformers" around animals rather than cars and other vehicles, saved the franchise with another popular cartoon, animated in all-CGI by Mainframe Entertainment.

In an oral history of "Beast Wars" at Retrofied, chronicling its journey from toy line to cartoon, Mainframe's Anthony Gaud said Hasbro provided the team with a "big binder: the rules of the Transformers." One of those rules was to not emulate or reference "The Transformers: The Movie". "Do not do this. Do not. This whole movie was a disaster," Gaud recalled the binder saying.

He and his team didn't listen.

While beloved by TF fans now, the movie bombed at the box office and got poor reviews upon its 1986 release. It also stirred controversy by killing off characters whose toys had been discontinued, most infamously the beloved hero Optimus Prime. Kids were so upset about Optimus' demise that Hasbro had to bring him back in the third season of the cartoon.