Edward James Olmos Says Blade Runner And Battlestar Galactica Share A Universe (And Bloodline)

Throughout "Battlestar Galactica," one particular line is repeated: "All of this has happened before and will happen again." "This" refers to the cyclical conflict between humanity and the sentient machines called Cylons that they create. In the "Galactica" universe, human and Cylon life seemingly began on the planet Kobol, whose history is shrouded in mystery. When humans left Kobol, they colonized 12 planets. The civilization that sprouted there eventually created Cylons that destroyed them in nuclear fire. The survivors, in a starship fleet led by the Battlestar Galactica, search for the mythical 13th tribe on the planet Earth. In the "Galactica" season 4 episode "Revelations," the Galactica reaches Earth and learns its people already destroyed themselves by creating Cylons long ago.

"Battlestar Galactica" star Edward James Olmos (who played Commander William Adama) previously starred in "Blade Runner," one of the most famous man-versus-machine movies ever (though director Ridley Scott doesn't see the picture as science fiction). The connection was not lost on Olmos, and he even suggested half-seriously that "Blade Runner" and "Galactica" could share a universe. How?

The "Battlestar Galactica" finale, "Daybreak," reveals the series is set 150 thousand years in the past. The Galactica fleet colonizes a world they name "Earth" in tribute to the 13th tribe, and that gives rise to our civilization. The ending of "Daybreak" is set in modern day: A montage showing advances in robotics hints the cycle will repeat once more. Olmos, speaking to AMC in 2009, months after "Daybreak" aired, said in bemusement: "You see the last scene, all you have to do is put in 'Blade Runner' a few years later and you've got a complete story!" Olmos then threw out his own theory that his "Blade Runner" character, LAPD Detective Eduardo Gaff, is a (very) distant descendant of Adama.