Marlon Brando's Behavior On Christopher Reeve's Superman Set Made Filming A Headache

Marlon Brando played Superman's father, Jor-Elm in 1978's "Superman," but he made the entire shooting process a struggle. Not only did he require luring out of his trailer with the promise of food, the actor refused to learn lines and was generally uninvested in making a movie for which he received a small fortune.

Richard Donner delivered a blueprint for the modern blockbuster with "Superman." Aside from treating the source material with real reverence, the director made genuine technical innovations in his pursuit of fulfilling the movie's tagline: "You'll believe a man can fly." Of course, he and his movie were helped greatly by Christopher Reeve, whose Superman/Clark Kent remains the gold standard today, even in the wake of James Gunn's charming 2025 crowd-pleaser "Superman." But Reeve was a relative newcomer at the time, and an already seasoned Donner knew he needed some star power to bolster what was at the time, a real novelty of a movie.

So, he cast Marlon Brando in the role of Jor-El. The director must have known, however, that Brando had a reputation for being difficult to work with, even back in the 1950s when he was still making a name for himself. He left Rod Steiger high and dry for the most famous scene in 1954's "On the Waterfront" and caused no end of controversy behind the scenes of "Apocalypse Now." By the time he starred alongside Val Kilmer in 1996's "The Island of Dr. Moreau" he seemed to have given up altogether, frustrating his co-star to the extent he had an "awful" experience on the movie. The truth was that Brando — who passed away in 2004 — had given up long before that, which made shooting his "Superman" scenes nothing short of a nightmare.