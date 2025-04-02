Why Val Kilmer Found His Sci-Fi Horror Movie With Marlon Brando An 'Awful' Experience

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Marlon Brando starred in some great movies during his career, but the legendary actor wasn't always easy to get along with. There are many stories about Brando butting heads with legendary auteurs like Stanley Kubrick and other filmmaking peeps, but it can be argued that his eccentricities also contributed toward his genius side. His behind-the-scenes antics on the ill-fated "The Island of Dr. Moreau," however, are next-level outlandish. Be that as it may, Val Kilmer didn't blame Brando for the film's shortcomings.

Brando was cast as the eponymous deviant scientist in the '90s update of H.G. Wells' beloved sci-fi horror story, while Kilmer was given a prominent role as his assistant, Dr. Montgomery. On paper, having an acclaimed veteran like Brando and a rising star like Kilmer as part of the ensemble seemed like a recipe for success, but making the movie was a nightmare experience — the kind that involves unpredictable weather destroying sets, crew members being bitten by poisonous spiders, and a bunch of out-of-control egos — that's chronicled in the outrageously wonderful documentary "Lost Souls: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley's Island of Dr. Moreau."

Brando received lots of flak for his wild on-set ego, but Kilmer had fun working with the actor since he made him laugh. For Kilmer, the main problem was director John Frankenheimer, who was called in to save the film after Stanley was fired and went into hiding in a nearby woods before sneaking back onto the set wearing monster makeup (true story). So, what happened?

