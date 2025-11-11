Stan Lee Wrote The Theme Song For A '80s Cartoon Starring Non-Marvel Superheroes

Only kids of a certain age likely remember the 1986 animated series "Defenders of the Earth." The series ran for only one season, debuting on September 8 and concluding on December 5, but because it aired every weekday, it has a back catalogue of 65 episodes. "Defenders of the Earth" was a mash-up series, bringing together four famous 1930s superhero characters owned by King Features Syndicate. There was Flash Gordon (Lou Richards), who flew through the cosmos in a high-tech space fighter. There was the purple-clad Phantom (Peter Mark Richman), who could communicate with animals. There was Mandrake the Magician (Peter Renaday), who could cast illusions. And there was Lothar (Buster Jones), a character from "Mandrake" comics, and the team's muscle. The villain of the series was Ming the Merciless (Ron Feinberg), the arch-nemesis from "Flash Gordon" strips.

To add kid appeal, each of the four characters had a child or youthful counterpart. Rick Gordon (Loren Lester) was Flash's son. Jedda (Sarah Partridge) was the Phantom's daughter. Kshin (Adam Carl) was adopted by Mandrake. And L.J. (Dion Williams) was Lothar's son.

If you don't remember the action from "Defenders of the Earth," then you likely remember its theme song. Like the best theme songs, the "Defenders of Earth" theme was both catchy and informative. It went through the four central comic book heroes on the cast, giving a brief explanation as to their respective powers and capabilities. Rob Walsh and Tony Pastor are credited as writing the melody, while no one less than Stan Lee is credited for writing its lyrics. Stan Lee's involvement makes sense when you realize that the series was produced by Marvel Productions, Lee's company. Marvel didn't own the "DOE" characters; however, it made it one of the rare non-Marvel superhero projects Lee worked on.