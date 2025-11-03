An Overlooked 2025 Horror Movie With A Chilling Premise Is A Prime Video Streaming Hit

Jaume Collet-Serra's 2025 horror movie "The Woman in the Yard" was released in March to mild fanfare and unimpressive box office numbers. Against a modest budget of only $12 million, the film passed through theaters with only $23.3 million in box office receipts. It also wasn't reviewed terribly well, sporting a mere 41% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, it was great to see Collet-Serra back in the horror genre after he'd taken a detour to work on un-engaging mainstream blockbusters like "Jungle Cruise" and "Black Adam," which was a disappointing turn to fans of his earlier horror movies like "House of Wax," "Orphan," and "The Shallows."

Despite its bad reviews, however, "The Woman in the Yard" is one of the director's more subdued, emotionally intense movies. It's one of many modern horror films to center on grief as its central theme, although this film argues that grief and depression can lead directly to wrath, neglect, and horror. It's a bleak, slow-moving film that's shot mostly inside or immediately in front of a remote farm home in the country.

And the premise is disturbing. Danielle Deadwyler, who also co-starred in Collet-Serra's thriller "Carry-On," plays Ramona, a woman who lost her husband in an accident. She has two children, the teenaged Taylor (Peyton Jackson) and the younger Annie (Estella Kahiha). One day, a mysterious, nameless Woman (Okwui Okpokwasili) appears in the family's yard, sitting in a chair, completely shrouded in black lace. She doesn't move much, but her chair appears to teleport ever closer to the house when Ramona and her kids aren't looking. She can speak, however, and says cryptic things about being summoned.

What she actually represents is horrifying, as those who've driven the film into Prime Video's current top 10 stateside (via FlixPatrol) now know.