The Woman In The Yard Brings One Of Horror's Most Underrated Directors Back To The Genre

Jaume Collet-Serra may not regularly come to mind when one thinks of modern A-list directors, but the man's name probably deserves more respect. From turning mid-budget Liam Neeson thrillers like "The Commuter" into solid hits to directing massive-scale franchise plays like Disney's "Jungle Cruise," the man has done it all, and often does it well. Collet-Serra cut his teeth in the horror genre, a genre he hasn't worked in for quite some time — but he's back.

At long last, Collet-Serra has made his welcome return to horror with Blumhouse's upcoming "The Woman in the Yard." I had the good fortune of visiting the set of the film last year, with the production taking place just outside of Athens, Georgia at Athena Studios, a little over an hour outside of Atlanta. Collet-Serra, who previously directed 2005's "House of Wax" remake and the fan-favorite "Orphan," appeared to be in his element.

The film centers on Ramona (Danielle Deadwyler), a grief-stricken woman who survives a car accident that took the life of her husband (Russell Hornsby). Ramona is injured and left to take care of their 14-year-old son (Peyton Jackson) and six-year-old-daughter (Estella Kahiha) in a rural farmhouse. One day, a woman dressed all black appears in their yard. The woman (Okwui Okpokwasili) edges ever nearer to the house and it quickly becomes clear that her intentions are sinister. Ramona must pull it together to protect her family from this mysterious woman who won't leave them alone.

"At first, I'm scared because I was like, 'Oh, s***. This dude's used to any toy, any long shoot, any of this, any of that," said producer Stephanie Allain ("Hustle & Flow," "Dear White People"), speaking about working with Collet-Serra on a smaller production after he went back-to-back on "Jungle Cruise" and "Black Adam" with Dwayne Johnson. "He had spent the last five years in that world, all he wanted was the opposite. The kind of movies that I make, like this — not that much money, not that big a cast — it was just the perfect psychological space that he wanted to be in. He took it really seriously."