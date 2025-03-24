How Netflix's Carry-On Helped Pave The Way For Blumhouse's New Horror Movie

If you watch movies and are subscribed to Netflix, there's a decent chance you watched the thriller "Carry-On" at some point in the last few months. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, known for his Liam Neeson action joints such as "Non-Stop" and "The Commuter," it quickly rocketed up the streamer's charts, becoming a smash hit. It also, somewhat indirectly, paved the way for his new film.

After directing horror films like "Orphan" and "House of Wax" earlier in his career, Collet-Serra is returning to the genre with Blumhouse's "The Woman in the Yard." The film, which has largely been shrouded in mystery, represents the director's first horror effort since 2016's "The Shallows." Taking that journey with him is Danielle Deadwyler, whom he collaborated with on "Carry-On" as Elena Cole, the agent trying to get to the bottom of the plot hatched by Jason Bateman's mysterious traveler.

"That's my guy," Deadwyler said of Collet-Serra during a set visit I attended last year for "The Woman in the Yard." I spoke with Deadwyler and other members of the crew on the very last day of filming in Athens, Georgia, which is about an hour outside of Atlanta. Deadwyler, whose credits also include films like "The Harder They Fall" and "I Saw the TV Glow," spoke very highly of the director, explaining that she's come to deeply trust him as a collaborator:

"I think it's just truly about trust. And I know his history — all the more present things that he's done, 'Jungle Cruise,' 'Black Adam' and stuff are much more action-oriented. 'Carry-On' is obviously action-oriented. But to know that he had this history of horror and thriller, for that matter, and being like, 'Okay, let's go play in this world together.' I trust him. He knows what I can do. I know what he can do, and we just, pow, you know what I mean?"

"I call him the master of the dark. He gets happy and joyous about the most difficult things," Deadwyler added. "We've got a rapport at this point."