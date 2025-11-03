A Classic Fantasy Movie From The '80s Is Hitting Netflix Very Soon

November will see "Stranger Things" season 5 and Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" make their way onto Netflix, ensuring that subscribers have some hotly anticipated originals to enjoy. That said, the streaming service is also known for giving classics a new lease of life, including some of Alfred Hitchcock's greatest works, which debuted on Netflix earlier this year. Well, the trend of celebrating blasts of the past is set to continue, as director Jim Henson and writer Terry Jones' beloved '80s fantasy flick "Labyrinth" arrives on November 7.

"Labyrinth" tells the story of Sarah (Jennifer Connelly), a teenage girl who unwittingly wishes her baby stepbrother into the clutches of the Goblin King, Jareth (David Bowie), who gives her 13 hours to win him back. With time running out before her sibling becomes a goblin forever, Sarah must navigate Jareth's eponymous maze and overcome the creatures, swamps, and other dangers that lurk within it to get him back to safety.

Henson and Jones' film is a whimsical musical adventure that boasts exquisite productive designs and a terrific selection of animatronic puppets, anchored around a story that is rife with imagination and wonder. What's more, the film arrives at a great time on Netflix, as it will introduce a new generation of film fans to this spellbinding world before the sequel comes to fruition.