A Classic Fantasy Movie From The '80s Is Hitting Netflix Very Soon
November will see "Stranger Things" season 5 and Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" make their way onto Netflix, ensuring that subscribers have some hotly anticipated originals to enjoy. That said, the streaming service is also known for giving classics a new lease of life, including some of Alfred Hitchcock's greatest works, which debuted on Netflix earlier this year. Well, the trend of celebrating blasts of the past is set to continue, as director Jim Henson and writer Terry Jones' beloved '80s fantasy flick "Labyrinth" arrives on November 7.
"Labyrinth" tells the story of Sarah (Jennifer Connelly), a teenage girl who unwittingly wishes her baby stepbrother into the clutches of the Goblin King, Jareth (David Bowie), who gives her 13 hours to win him back. With time running out before her sibling becomes a goblin forever, Sarah must navigate Jareth's eponymous maze and overcome the creatures, swamps, and other dangers that lurk within it to get him back to safety.
Henson and Jones' film is a whimsical musical adventure that boasts exquisite productive designs and a terrific selection of animatronic puppets, anchored around a story that is rife with imagination and wonder. What's more, the film arrives at a great time on Netflix, as it will introduce a new generation of film fans to this spellbinding world before the sequel comes to fruition.
The director of Nosferatu is working on a Labyrinth sequel
"Labyrinth 2" was announced in 2016, with Scott Derrickson tapped to direct the fantasy sequel. However, "The Black Phone" helmer has since parted ways with the project, and another horror auteur has stepped in to replace him. As of this writing, "Nosferatu" director Robert Eggers is on board to bring "Labyrinth 2" to life, but we might have to wait a minute for film to see the light of day.
Eggers is arguably the best fantasy director working in Hollywood at the moment, with movies like "The Northman" and "The Witch" showcasing his unparalleled ability to bring otherworldly tales to the screen. Being the in-demand filmmaker that he is, though, Eggers isn't exactly short of projects to work on, and his current priorities are "Werewulf" and (possibly) an adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." As such, "Labyrinth 2" might have to be put on the backburner until is project slate is clear.
Only time will tell if "Labyrinth 2" will make it to the screen, but the long-gestating sequel's association with modern horror's most exciting filmmakers suggests that the plan is to retain the original's dark sensibilities. "Labyrinth 2" doesn't seem like anyone's priority project at the minute, but the original film gaining a fresh wave of momentum on Netflix might speed up the process.