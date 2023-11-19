Is Labyrinth 2 Ever Happening? Director Scott Derrickson Has An Answer

Looking back, it's no wonder "Labyrinth" bombed at the box office. The last feature film directed by the late, great Jim Henson is just too inspiredly bizarre to have ever stood a chance of catching on with a mainstream audience right away, much less at the height of the Reagan era when it originally came out in 1986. It took many years of young people singing along to "Magic Dance" during slumber parties and coming to recognize their own sexual awakening right along with the then-teenaged Jennifer Connelly as Sarah for the film to become the cult classic it is today.

Indeed, dark, twisted, and occasionally sensual fantasy films that struggle to catch on with the masses before finding a niche audience were very much Henson's bag in the '80s. His and Frank Oz's 1982 feature film "The Dark Crystal" was also a financial dud that enjoyed a long shelf life upon being discovered by younger generations (I recall being immediately hooked, upon seeing previews for it on The Disney Channel as a kid). In that case, it would go on to receive a prequel series on Netflix titled "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" in 2019, just short of 40 years after the film hit theaters. If history is any indicator, then, we'll be getting a "Labyrinth" continuation at some point in the next few years too. That's how the movie industry works, right?

All cheekiness aside, "Labyrinth 2" has a better shot at happening than you might think. It's something The Jim Henson Company had been talking about internally for decades before it formally began moving forward in the late 2010s. Things have since slowed down on that front, but it appears the follow-up might just have some power (of voodoo) left in it yet.