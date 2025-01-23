Nosferatu Director Robert Eggers Is Making A Sequel To A Jim Henson Classic
Thanks to Robert Eggers' vampire film "Nosferatu" and Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance," horror had a surprisingly strong showing at the 2025 Oscar nominations. But instead of resting on his laurels and high-fiving Bill Skarsgård for delivering a gruesomely fresh take on the horror icon Count Orlok, Eggers has already set his sights on a new movie, the excellently-named 13th century werewolf tale "Werwulf." Oh, and if that wasn't enough to keep him working for a while, Deadline reports that he's also now closed a deal with TriStar pictures to co-write and direct a sequel to "Labyrinth."
The original 1986 "Labyrinth" is a marvel. The Jim Henson movie rolls out amazing sights and sounds as it tells us about Sarah's (Jennifer Connelly) quest to retrieve her brother (Toby Froud) from the clutches of Jareth the Goblin King (David Bowie, using every bit of his charm while wearing the tightest tights known to man). It's a creature fest, musical, fantasy film, and a bona fide classic — and since Eggers has made a career out of taking legends and giving them his own custom treatment, the end results of this project should be fascinating to see.
There's no word on precisely when we can expect to see the film. Still, Eggers is still working on the script with his "The Northman" and "Werwulf" co-writer Sjón ("Dancer in the Dark," "Lamb"), and "Werwulf" is up next for him, so "Labyrinth" fans definitely shouldn't start holding their breath quite yet.
Labyrinth is new ground for Eggers, but he has the tools to deliver greatness
Discussions of "Labyrinth 2" have been going on for a good while, and filmmakers like Fede Álvarez ("Don't Breathe," "Alien: Romulus") to Scott Derrickson ("Sinister," "Doctor Strange") have been in the mix to direct at various points. Against this background, Robert Eggers might not seem like such a strange choice to helm the project, since he's hardly the first person hailing from a horror background to be attached to the project.
Fantastic as it may be, the original "Labyrinth" is anything but tame, and the many horror-adjacent directors who have been circling the project seem to imply that there's no indication to dilute the sequel in any way, either. Despite the tonal differences between the original movie and much of Eggers' work, he may actually be a great choice to recapture or reshape the original film's more whimsical elements. While his movies have a reputation as dour, somber affairs, the outlandish interactions between Robert Pattinson's Winslow and Willem Dafoe's Wake in "The Lighthouse" (2019) feature a surprisingly high number of comedic moments amidst the darkness. Should Eggers be willing to embrace this aspect of his filmmaking — as the fact that he's embraced the project at all certainly seems to imply — fans could be in for a whole new side of the celebrated writer-director.