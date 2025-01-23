Nosferatu Director Robert Eggers Is Making A Sequel To A Jim Henson Classic

Thanks to Robert Eggers' vampire film "Nosferatu" and Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance," horror had a surprisingly strong showing at the 2025 Oscar nominations. But instead of resting on his laurels and high-fiving Bill Skarsgård for delivering a gruesomely fresh take on the horror icon Count Orlok, Eggers has already set his sights on a new movie, the excellently-named 13th century werewolf tale "Werwulf." Oh, and if that wasn't enough to keep him working for a while, Deadline reports that he's also now closed a deal with TriStar pictures to co-write and direct a sequel to "Labyrinth."

The original 1986 "Labyrinth" is a marvel. The Jim Henson movie rolls out amazing sights and sounds as it tells us about Sarah's (Jennifer Connelly) quest to retrieve her brother (Toby Froud) from the clutches of Jareth the Goblin King (David Bowie, using every bit of his charm while wearing the tightest tights known to man). It's a creature fest, musical, fantasy film, and a bona fide classic — and since Eggers has made a career out of taking legends and giving them his own custom treatment, the end results of this project should be fascinating to see.

There's no word on precisely when we can expect to see the film. Still, Eggers is still working on the script with his "The Northman" and "Werwulf" co-writer Sjón ("Dancer in the Dark," "Lamb"), and "Werwulf" is up next for him, so "Labyrinth" fans definitely shouldn't start holding their breath quite yet.