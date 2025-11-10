Why Michael Bradway's Jack Damon Left Chicago Fire

"Chicago Fire" has been a mainstay of the small screen for some time, premiering all the way back in October 2012. As of October 2025, the show is still going strong, having entered its fourteenth season with 276 episodes to its name. But not every member of the original ensemble has made it through the show's entire run. What's more, the show has seen multiple new faces join the cast only to disappear soon after. Michael Bradway, who played firefighter Jack Damon, is one example. The actor joined "Chicago Fire" in season 12 only to depart ahead of season 14 due to having been cast in a new Prime Video series that meant his schedule no longer aligned with the NBC show.

"Chicago Fire" has spawned an expansive TV franchise that now also includes "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago Justice." But it all started with the squad members of the Chicago Fire Department's Firehouse 51 back in 2012. At that time, however, Bradway was nowhere to be seen. He only joined "Chicago Fire" in season 12 after the franchise had already expanded to include the three other series. His arrival also followed some major "Chicago Fire" cast changes. which saw Kara Killmer leave the firefighting series alongside Alberto Rosende and Rome Flynn.

Bradway actually replaced Flynn, whose firefighter Derrick Gibson departed the series in episode 8 of season 12, "All the Dark." Bradway's Damon then debuted in episode 10, "The Wrong Guy," taking Gibson's place on Truck 81. The character remained with the series for 17 episodes between Seasons 12 and 13, but before the season 14 premiere, it was announced that he wouldn't be returning as he'd been cast in Prime Video's upcoming adaptation of Carley Fortune's novel "Every Summer After."