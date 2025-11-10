Why Michael Bradway's Jack Damon Left Chicago Fire
"Chicago Fire" has been a mainstay of the small screen for some time, premiering all the way back in October 2012. As of October 2025, the show is still going strong, having entered its fourteenth season with 276 episodes to its name. But not every member of the original ensemble has made it through the show's entire run. What's more, the show has seen multiple new faces join the cast only to disappear soon after. Michael Bradway, who played firefighter Jack Damon, is one example. The actor joined "Chicago Fire" in season 12 only to depart ahead of season 14 due to having been cast in a new Prime Video series that meant his schedule no longer aligned with the NBC show.
"Chicago Fire" has spawned an expansive TV franchise that now also includes "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago Justice." But it all started with the squad members of the Chicago Fire Department's Firehouse 51 back in 2012. At that time, however, Bradway was nowhere to be seen. He only joined "Chicago Fire" in season 12 after the franchise had already expanded to include the three other series. His arrival also followed some major "Chicago Fire" cast changes. which saw Kara Killmer leave the firefighting series alongside Alberto Rosende and Rome Flynn.
Bradway actually replaced Flynn, whose firefighter Derrick Gibson departed the series in episode 8 of season 12, "All the Dark." Bradway's Damon then debuted in episode 10, "The Wrong Guy," taking Gibson's place on Truck 81. The character remained with the series for 17 episodes between Seasons 12 and 13, but before the season 14 premiere, it was announced that he wouldn't be returning as he'd been cast in Prime Video's upcoming adaptation of Carley Fortune's novel "Every Summer After."
Michael Bradway left Chicago Fire to film his romantic Prime Video series
Michael Bradway seemed to have found a good home in the One Chicago Universe. At the end of season 12, it's revealed that Jack Damon is the younger half-brother of Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide, a main character who's been with the series since the beginning. As such, it looked as though Bradway had a long future on the show. Alas, ahead of season 14's debut, showrunner Andrea Newman told TVLine there would be "a lot of turnover" for the series. Soon after, it was announced that Bradway had been cast in another show, which made his appearance in "Chicago Fire" impossible. When the first episode of the new season arrived, we learned that Damon had been transferred to a different firehouse, with no further details.
As reported by Soaps, Bradway was cast as one of the main characters in Prime Video's adaptation of "Every Summer After," which previously became a BookTok sensation and is sure to prove similarly popular in streaming form. The actor will play Charlie, the older brother of Sam, with whom the protagonist, Percy, has a romantic attachment. Considering the widespread success of the streamer's "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (which just ended with its third season), it would make sense for Bradway to want to prioritize that project over anything else.
Production on the adaptation had already begun over the summer of 2025, so filming "Chicago Fire" was essentially off the table, though the producers are said to have left the door open for Bradway's return. The actor hasn't addressed his departure from the show, but will no doubt be asked about returning during the press tour for "Every Summer After," which is yet to receive a release date but will likely materialize in 2026.