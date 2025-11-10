Wes Craven Made Major Changes To Scream's Deputy Dewey After David Arquette's Casting

A surprise fan favorite among the "Scream" franchise is Dewey Riley (David Arquette), a police officer who's sort of bad at his job. Dewey is never able to catch the killer, and by the third act of each film, he's usually been knocked out ("Scream"), incapacitated ("Scream 2"), tied up ("Scream 3"), or driving really slow ("Scream 4"), always leaving Sidney to face off against Ghostface alone. Making things worse is that first-time viewers don't yet know if Dewey's goofy nature is legit or a sinister façade, at least for the first film.

Despite all of that, the fans love Dewey. Even when there was a chance he was inviting Gale (Courteney Cox) out on a nighttime walk to kill her, we still sort of liked him. A big part of this is that Dewey is not a typical cop archetype, but a somewhat dorky guy who's never intimidating. He's technically the older brother of Sidney's friend Tatum (Rose McGowan), but he's always had scrappy little brother energy instead.

This energy, it turns out, was not originally planned by director Wes Craven or screenwriter Kevin Williamson. As Arquette explained in a 2021 oral history for the film: