The Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman Often Lied To Fans For A Very Good Reason

Creator and writer of the "The Walking Dead" comics Robert Kirkman was not opposed to the occasional fib. Not only did he lie to the comics' publishers at the start of their run, but at the end of most "Walking Dead" comic issues, there'd be a "Letter Hacks" section where Kirkman could lie to the readers.

"I also intentionally mislead in the letters column from time to time to steer eagle-eyed readers away from the upcoming plot threads," as Kirkman once revealed (via ComicBook.com). "That's fun. At some point, someone should take it upon themselves to read all the Letter Hacks over the years and see if they can figure out when I knew of an upcoming storyline and was clearly misleading people, and when I just changed my mind or came up with a new idea."

Perhaps the most egregious lie of Kirkman's concerned the villain Negan, who was eventually imprisoned by the franchise's heroes but soon escaped from his jail cell. In issue #151, Kirkman responded to a reader question, stating, "Negan is NEVER getting out of that cell. EVER. Sorry." Then, in the very next issue, Negan got out.

I find the sheer brazenness of this lie very funny, but not every fan was amused. In the Letter Hacks section of issue #152, Kirkman responded to a reader question (well, more of a reader comment) calling him a "goddamn dirty liar." Kirkman defended himself by writing back: