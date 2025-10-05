The Massive Lie The Walking Dead's Creator Told To Get The Comic Published

It didn't take long for the publishers to realize Kirkman had lied to them, but by that point they no longer cared. Kirkman recalled that publisher Eric Stephenson had finished reading the first issue after it had been released; he said he liked it, but he hadn't noticed any hints about aliens being responsible for the outbreak. Kirkman then remembered telling Stephenson, "Oh well, I gotta be honest with you ... that stuff's not going to happen. I was kind of fibbing a little bit, and I really just want to do a straight zombie book."

"And at this point, the book was being pretty well-received and there was a lot of buzz about it," Kirkman continued. "So, Eric wrote back something like, 'Well that's good, because I was kind of reading the book thinking, 'Hey he might ruin this by putting aliens in it.”"

Kirkman noted that the other publisher who'd approved it, Jim Valentino, "wasn't too thrilled" to find out about the deception. Kirkman said he felt a little guilty telling this story to journalists because Valentino had been such a positive force behind his work on "Invincible," another long-running comic series by Kirkman that began shortly before "The Walking Dead" and has since enjoyed its own popular TV adaptation. Valentino is someone Kirkman had (and has) a lot of respect for.

"I feel bad telling that story because, like I said, it does Jim a disservice," Kirkman admitted.

He also remarked that people seem to love hearing this anecdote, likely for the same reasons people love to hear about how the first "Harry Potter" book was rejected by 12 publishers. It helps give the author a fun underdog narrative, and it contributes to the comforting idea that the people who reject us don't know what they're talking about. But as Kirkman made clear, the publishers' concerns about "The Walking Dead" had been reasonable. Throwing aliens into the mix would've been terrible, we all agree today, but back in the early 2000s it wasn't obvious at all.