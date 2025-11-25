Star Wars' Design For Chewbacca Combined Real Animals With A Creature From Another Sci-Fi Classic

While you could point to any number of reasons for the culture-defining success of "Star Wars" (John Williams' iconic score, for instance, or the compelling blend of science fiction and Arthurian myth), the aesthetics have to be right near the top of the list. From Colin Cantwell's incredible spaceship designs to Ralph McQuarrie's early concept art for planets, lightsabers, and characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, the look and feel of 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" helped shape the unique universe from the very beginning.

Eventually, though, those initial designs had to be handed off to model makers, prop masters, and other practical effects artists. That includes creatives like make-up artist Stuart Freeborn, who worked with George Lucas to create the practical look for Chewbacca. A veteran of the movie industry going back to the 1940s, Freeborn had particularly relevant experience from his experience working on Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," a film that gave him the exact knowhow necessary to create the first ever Chewbacca costume for Peter Mayhew.

"I used pretty much the same principle as with the '2001' apemen for Chewbacca," Freeborn told Starlog Magazine in a 1986 interview, "the only difference being the exterior. Instead of a monkey face, Chewbacca has a different kind of face, and furry rather than ape-like. Otherwise, it was exactly the same inside."