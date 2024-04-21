Chewbacca's Signature Star Wars Head Tilt Came More Out Of Necessity Than Choice

There are some interesting mysteries in the "Star Wars" franchise. For example, what the heck is M-Count? (It has to do with midi-chlorians, which are basically smart bacteria that can give you Force powers.) How did the Millennium Falcon make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs when a parsec is a unit of measurement, not time? And why does Chewbacca tilt his head to the side so often, particularly when he hears something that might be confusing? It's a movement reminiscent of one that dogs make when they hear something interesting and are trying to parse it out, tilting their heads from side to side in curiosity, so one might think that's it. After all, Chewie even has the luscious locks of an Irish Setter and a nose reminiscent of a Pekingese, so it would make sense.

Sadly, Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew died in 2019 at the age of 74, but before he passed away he shared a tiny tidbit about Chewie's classic head tilt, and it turns out there was a much more practical reason behind the movement than trying to mimic the character's more canine features. At a panel appearance at MegaCon in 2014, he told everyone assembled that the tilt had less to do with character design and more to do with being very, very tall.