How Peter Mayhew's Massive Feet Landed Him The Role Of Star Wars' Chewbacca

You know what they say about a man with big feet: They make the best space sasquatches.

Chewbacca, the "Star Wars" Wookiee played bodily by Peter Mayhew (and voiced by sound designer Ben Burtt), proved to be surprisingly capable and complex over the course of the sci-fi saga. He worked for a nogoodnik like Han Solo (Harrison Ford), proving he was kind of amoral, but was also a loyal friend, fantastic co-pilot, and a capable engineer. Chewbacca had a family that he, sadly, rarely got to see except on Life Day, a notable holiday on his home planet Kashyyyk. That not might be as terrible an issue as one might assume, as his species is said to live for centuries. But despite being covered by hair, it takes them a while to go gray.

Playing a creature like Chewbacca required a raft of physical demands. The late Mayhew had to wear a full-body fur costume and an over-the-face mask through which only his eyes were visible. Plus, he had to manipulate the Chewbacca jaw to match the character's roaring sound effects and handle delicate tools with hair all over his hands. Mayhew was perfect for the role, largely because he stood 7'3" and gave Chewbacca a simultaneous "friendly oaf" and "vicious bodyguard" feel. In fact, it was his large stature that got him noticed, but not due to his height.

One day, Mayhew answered a newspaper want-ad looking for men with big feet. That led to his casting as a robot bull monster in a Sinbad movie which, in turn, led to his casting as Chewbacca. This story is detailed in J.W. Rinzler's book "The Making of Star Wars: The Definitive Story Behind the Original Film."