Why Sylvester Stallone's First Rocky Script Made His Wife Cry

Legend has it that Sylvester Stallone wrote the "Rocky" screenplay in three and a half days, but that's not quite how things went. The script that emerged from those frantic three days was nothing like the final film audiences embraced in 1976. In fact, the character of Rocky Balboa was initially so unlikeable and so mean that it made Stallone's then-wife cry.

Sly embodied the "it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward" ethos of Rocky Balboa when he wrote the pugilist's first film. Having moved to New York City in 1969 to pursue acting, the future star found himself working odd jobs and appearing in low budget fare just to make ends meet. We're talking cleaning out cages at the Central Park Zoo. Nobody walking past the enclosures back in the early '70s would have guessed that the kid "making $1.12 an hour to get pissed on by a lion" (as Stallone put it to Playboy back in 1978) would soon be a major star.

But it wasn't just his career the young actor was struggling with. At home, he had a pregnant wife and rent to make. That home was a small apartment which came complete with a landlord who was, as Sly told the BBC in 1977, "so big that when she came to collect the rent an entire shadow would cover the building." This "vicious individual" collected the $300 rent even though Stallone frequently found himself with less than half of that. With a pregnant wife, a less than ideal career trajectory, and a large bull mastiff who "would eat anything organic or unorganic," the actor churned out the script that would prove to be his breakthrough. But had he stuck with his first draft, it's likely that breakthrough wouldn't have happened.