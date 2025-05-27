Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Franchise Wouldn't Exist Without Happy Days

Sylvester Stallone (who, at the time, had very little money to his name) brought his "Rocky" script to Henry Winkler, who would then bring it to ABC. The network's executives purchased the script, but had one major caveat: a new writer would have to replace Stallone. It was Winkler who then broke the news to Stallone, who was (naturally) displeased. Despite needing the money, Stallone was adamant that he get the script back, so Winkler returned to the executives to re-purchase it.

Winkler once reflected on buying back the "Rocky" script for Stallone during an appearance on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," explaining that the only reason it even happened was because of his then-newfound clout as The Fonz in "Happy Days":

"I go back to ABC and I said, 'I need the script back.' They said, 'We don't do that.' I said, 'I know, I know! But here is all of your money, I just need that script back.' [They said], 'We don't do that,' [I said], 'I know you don't do that, but here it is. There's always a first time, I really need that script back.' And thank God, I had a little bit of cachet being The Fonz, [and] they gave me the script back ... I give it to Sly [Stallone]. About a year and a half later, 'Rocky' comes out. They [ABC] had in their hands, 'Rocky.'"

Winkler specified that Stallone's distinct vision for "Rocky" was crucial to why the film became the monumental success that it did. Had he not fought to purchase the script back from ABC, it's plausible the movie would've become little more than a forgotten made-for-television title and Stallone would not have become one of the world's biggest movie stars of his time. Winkler acknowledged that Stallone is aware that, if it weren't for The Fonz, he likely would not have the career he does today. At the time of his appearance on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," Winkler added that he had not seen Stallone in 30 years, and their relationship today is more like a friendly acquaintanceship. In spite of this, he claimed that there is a "wonderful warmth" between them, as has been affirmed by the people who are more actively involved in Stallone's life.