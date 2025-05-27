Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Franchise Wouldn't Exist Without Happy Days
When it comes to the stories behind the making of some of the all-time greatest films in cinematic history, few are as inspiring and showcase art imitating real-life as "Rocky." Sylvester Stallone wrote the script, which centered on a poor, ordinary club fighter being granted the shot of a lifetime for the world heavyweight championship against the reigning champion, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Stallone had been struggling to find fulfilling work as an actor in the 1970s, often appearing in bit parts in film and television. Although the movie centered on a struggling boxer, its story about an ordinary man getting a shot at the big leagues reflected quite a bit on Stallone's career trajectory at the time, with his script serving as his potential calling card to a long-term career in Hollywood.
We all know that "Rocky" launched Stallone into the stratosphere in Hollywood, even if its success was a bit of a double-edged sword for him. However, it is still worth exploring some of the details of its development because it is a true case study into how an artist's belief in their creation, paired with their unbridled determination and ability to capture lightning in a bottle, can potentially lead to greener pastures. Indeed, before it was produced as a feature-length theatrical film, the "Rocky" script was sold to ABC, which intended to produce it as a made-for-television film. At this point in the development process, Stallone was assisted by his "The Lords of Flatbush" co-star Henry Winkler, who would soon find breakthrough success on ABC's "Happy Days" playing the series' beloved character, Arthur Fonzarelli, AKA "Fonzie" and/or "The Fonz" (a role that was both a blessing and a curse for the actor).
How Henry Winkler's Happy Days clout brought us Rocky
Sylvester Stallone (who, at the time, had very little money to his name) brought his "Rocky" script to Henry Winkler, who would then bring it to ABC. The network's executives purchased the script, but had one major caveat: a new writer would have to replace Stallone. It was Winkler who then broke the news to Stallone, who was (naturally) displeased. Despite needing the money, Stallone was adamant that he get the script back, so Winkler returned to the executives to re-purchase it.
Winkler once reflected on buying back the "Rocky" script for Stallone during an appearance on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," explaining that the only reason it even happened was because of his then-newfound clout as The Fonz in "Happy Days":
"I go back to ABC and I said, 'I need the script back.' They said, 'We don't do that.' I said, 'I know, I know! But here is all of your money, I just need that script back.' [They said], 'We don't do that,' [I said], 'I know you don't do that, but here it is. There's always a first time, I really need that script back.' And thank God, I had a little bit of cachet being The Fonz, [and] they gave me the script back ... I give it to Sly [Stallone]. About a year and a half later, 'Rocky' comes out. They [ABC] had in their hands, 'Rocky.'"
Winkler specified that Stallone's distinct vision for "Rocky" was crucial to why the film became the monumental success that it did. Had he not fought to purchase the script back from ABC, it's plausible the movie would've become little more than a forgotten made-for-television title and Stallone would not have become one of the world's biggest movie stars of his time. Winkler acknowledged that Stallone is aware that, if it weren't for The Fonz, he likely would not have the career he does today. At the time of his appearance on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," Winkler added that he had not seen Stallone in 30 years, and their relationship today is more like a friendly acquaintanceship. In spite of this, he claimed that there is a "wonderful warmth" between them, as has been affirmed by the people who are more actively involved in Stallone's life.
There would be no Rocky or Creed without The Fonz
The fact that we have Henry Winkler to thank for "Rocky" is one of the most bizarre yet fascinating pieces of behind-the-scenes trivia for an all-time classic. Reflecting on the time, Winkler expressed that his belief that Sylvester Stallone's vision inspired him to purchase the "Rocky" script back:
"You know who your friend is. You know the talent in there. You hear the plea. You hear him honestly. He literally cannot live with himself if his baby that he's been writing in that apartment in New York, having painted his windows black, was given to somebody else to just make a pablum out of."
Following its release in 1976, "Rocky" went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year, bringing in $225 million at the global box office on a budget of $1.1 million. It was also nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won three, including Best Picture. Of course, the film's success spawned an even larger movie series, which includes five additional "Rocky" films and one of the greatest legacy sequels ever in the form of "Creed," a movie that centers on Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of Rocky Balboa's rival-turned-friend, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). For that matter, Jordan and "Creed" filmmaker Ryan Coogler's own creative renaissance came about in part thanks to The Fonz's friendship with Rocky himself. Who would have thought?
"Rocky" is available to own on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. It is also available to stream on MGM+.