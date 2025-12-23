Why James Arness Became Frustrated Over Bruce Dern's Gunsmoke Death

"Gunsmoke" featured a number of incredible guest stars, including Harrison Ford, who played two separate characters on the hit TV Western. But he was far from the only up-and-comer to tackle multiple roles on the show. A young Bruce Dern similarly played four different parts across the second half of the series' 20-year run, and it seems at one point he upset star James Arness by trying to embellish his on-screen death.

In the 1950s, John Wayne put Arness under contract and starred alongside him in several movies before recommending him for a new TV Western, "Gunsmoke" and truly launching his career. As U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon, Arness would become a major star, not quite on the level of his mentor but about as big as any small screen actor could get. Having served in the military before hitchhiking to Hollywood, Arness took a hardscrabble approach to acting, and with Wayne's blessing, he finally became a household name. That couldn't have been more different from Dern, who attended the Actors Studio. There, his mentors were not the biggest Western stars in the world, but famed acting coach Lee Strasberg and controversial Hollywood polymath Elia Kazan.

As such, when Dern came face-to-face with Arness during one of his many "Gunsmoke" guest roles, the two weren't exactly instant friends. Instead, a scene that required Dern's character to expire on a saloon floor led to a brief clash between the pair, with Arness insisting that the actor hurry up and die after witnessing Dern's attempt at a more elaborate demise.