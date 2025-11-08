Leonard Nimoy's Feud With Gene Roddenberry Killed A Major Star Trek Anniversary Project

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 1991, the year "Star Trek" turned 25, the franchise was riding high. The hit series "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was finishing up its amazing fourth season, and Nicholas Meyer's feature film "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" hit theaters that December. Plans were being made for other, bigger "Star Trek" projects, including a new TV series, and the anniversary year was to be marked by the release of endless merchandise. The anniversary was, unfortunately, marked by sadness, as the franchise's creator, Gene Roddenberry, passed away that October at the age of 70.

Roddenberry, an optimist and a (literal plane crash) survivor, will always be beloved for creating "Star Trek," a pop sci-fi series that, as unlikely as it may seem, espoused a progressive philosophy of peace and diplomacy. Roddenberry's vision was utopian, and "Star Trek" had become one of the modern world's most definitive texts on a hopeful future. That's where Gene Roddenberry left us, contemplating our potential.

In person, however, Roddenberry wasn't always diplomatic. Indeed, he frequently wrested control of his "Star Trek" projects from others, bilked people out of their pay, and advocated a little too hard for free love; he loved to see the female "Star Trek" cast members in those 1960s miniskirts. He was also self-aggrandizing, happy to hear people (like me) praise his lofty ideas.

This self-aggrandizement led to a strained relationship with Spock actor Leonard Nimoy. Indeed, in Susan Sackett's 2002 book "Inside Trek: My Secret Life with Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry," it was explained that Nimoy put the kibosh on a 25th anniversary "Star Trek" coffee table book for two reasons. One, he didn't like the crass commercialization of the book's language, but also because he refused to feed into the Roddenberry myth.