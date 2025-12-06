Eddie Murphy Blames A Terrible Wig For One Of His Biggest Box Office Bombs

Wes Craven's 1995 movie "Vampire in Brooklyn" is an odd duck indeed. The film stars Eddie Murphy as the titular vampire, a very ancient creature who may be the last of his kind. To perpetuate the vampire species, he has to locate a half-vampire-half-human woman and transform her before the next full moon. In this mythology, vampires can create ghoulish servants, but they can't transform just anyone with a bite. Luckily for Maximilian, there is a half-vampire-half-human detective in town in the form of Detective Rita Veder (Angela Bassett).

Eddie Murphy does his usual comedic shtick in "Vampire in Brooklyn," playing several different roles throughout the film, often by shape-shifting into them. Murphy is disguised under tons of makeup to play a low-level Italian goon named Guido, as well as a fire-and-brimstone Pentecostal preacher named Preacher Pauly. One of the funnier scenes in the film is when Maximilian, as Preacher Pauly, tries to convince his congregation to admit that evil is good, actually.

The main issue with "Vampire in Brooklyn" is that it's actually not a comedy film. With Craven at the helm, the horror elements take precedence, and Craven lights and shoots the film in his familiar horror-inflected manner. The score by J. Peter Robinson indicates the fright the audiences is supposed to be feeling. perhaps because of this tonal confusion, "Vampire in Brooklyn" was a flop, making only $35 million on its $14 million budget.

Back in 2011, Murphy talked to Rolling Stone about "Vampire in Brooklyn," and its disappointing box office numbers. Murphy admitted that he only did "Vampire" for contractual reasons, and argued that the real reason it failed was because of the silly, long-haired wig he had to wear.