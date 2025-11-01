James Bond Spin-Off Reveals An Unexpected Romance Between Two Major 007 Characters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

James Bond has had so many lovers, it's almost comedic. James Bond, as depicted throughout twenty-some feature films, is a notorious womanizer, able to seduce enemy spies with a flick of his eyebrow. 007 was so notoriously oversexed that it became the central plot point of the 1967 spoof version of "Casino Royale"; MI6 agents had to undergo special training to resist sexual temptation. A few of Bond's conquests even became short-term girlfriends or, in one case, a wife. Sadly, Bond never hooked up with the flirtatious Miss Moneypenny, famously played by Lois Maxwell from 1962 to 1985.

No, Bond's romantic and sexual life has never been much of a secret. Indeed, of all the employees at MI6, James is the only one who seems to have any kind of romantic or sexual life. Sometimes, a side character might mention having a date or living with a spouse, but it's rare. Perhaps most notably, the gadget-building engineer Q (Ben Whishaw) can be seen preparing for a date with an off-screen man in 2021's "No Time to Die."

Q's love life will be explained in further detail, however, in a new upcoming spinoff novel called "Quantum of Menace" by author Vaseem Khan. "Menace" is intended to be part of a whole new series of novels all centered on Q called, naturally, The Q Mysteries. These new books will refer to Q by his real name, Major Boothroyd, and expand on the character greatly. Q appeared more in James Bond movies than he did in Ian Fleming's original James Bond novels, so this is a great literary expansion for the character. It will also theorize, in a bit of a surprise, that Q and Moneypenny had an affair. Khan explains some details in a new interview with the Radio Times.